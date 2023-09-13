Photos: First look at MTVarts' MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR

Matilda The Musical Jr. will run from Sept 15 - 17, 2023

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!  Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR.is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Book by Dennis Kelly, Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin. Director - Bruce Jacklin, Music Director - Corey Strinka, Choreographer - Anthony Ingham, Cast: Eric - Simon Ryals, Tommy - Carter Skillman, Amanda - Lyvia Van Valkenburg, Bruce - Bella Oster, Lavender - Gabby Fuller, Alice - Jillian Snow, Hortensia - Lark Wright, Nigel - Zach Cramer, Matilda - Kiersten Clinedinst, Mr. Wormwood - Drew Caton, Mrs. Wormwood - Reese Ferenbaugh, Michael - Lizzie Shull, Mrs. Phelps - Madison Sichina, Escapologist - Devyn Hall, Acrobat - Ellie Salvucci, Cook - Rosie Bernicken, Miss Honey - Kiarah Smith, Agatha Trunchbull - Kale Oswalt, Mechanic - Ainsley Sweeney, Ruldolpho - Ashlynn Scott, Sergei - Dori McCoy, Russians - Devyn Hall, Amari McQuigg, Younger Kids: Evelynn Brandenburg, Evelynn Brandenburg, Anastasia Camillus, Jane Camillus, Eleanor Cramer, Eleanor Goodman, Clara Hauenstein, Jo Jo Lobdell, Selah Oswalt, Michelle Packard, Sadie Ryals, Josie Snyder, Kamryn VanValkenburg, Avery Wetzel, Big Kids: Lanah Andrews, Willow Bernard, Izzy Cook, Sarah Clymer, Ady DeCosky, Eden Figurski, McKinley Figurski, Kailee Foreman, Nora Gotschall, Aubrey Holloway, Faith Major, Kate Marhefka, Dori McCoy, Amari McQuigg, Michelle Packard, Ellie Salvucci, Anneliese Scott, Avery Sears, Rosie Stemen, Briggs Swallow, Ainsley Sweeney.

Performances are Sept 15 - 17, 2023, at Knox Memorial Theater, 112 East High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

