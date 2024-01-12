Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS

Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $7. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman.

“ASCENSION DAY” by Timothy Mason

On the banks of a beautiful lake, nine teenagers pursue the normal church-camp activities: learning life-saving techniques, enduring “nature tip” lectures and delivering dreaded spiritual “testimonials.” The focus of the play falls on two sisters, Faith and Charity, as they move unconsciously and inadvertently from a relationship of affection and trust toward a rift which seems likely to be permanent. Directed by Christopher Hartman with Assistant Director Mary Harris and Music Direction by Kylie Stadler. Cast: Randy - Kale Oswalt, Charity - Gabby Fuller, Faith - Molly Smith, Jerry - Alex Diehl, Danny - Antonio Rojas, Wesley - Mehmet Ali Schubel, June - Mary Harris, Joyce - Madison Sichina, and Mary-Lois -Dori McCoy.

“THE WHOLE SHEBANG” by Rich Orloff

"This play asks the question, "What if the entire universe was just some nerd's science project?" In a classroom in a dimension far beyond ours, a student striving for a "Master of the Universe" degree gives an oral presentation on an unusual thesis -- the creation of the heavens and the earth. Two professors and a dean interrogate the student and his two visual aids, a "typical" man and woman." Directed by Mary Harris with Christopher Hartman as Assistant Director. Cast: Student - Mason Mickley, Dean - Steve Jefferson, Prof A - Cate Blair Wilhelm, Prof B - Kylie Stadler, Harvey - Thor Collard, and Edna - Abigail Tayse.

Performances are Jan 12 & 13, 7:30 pm, Jan 14, 2:00 pm at Pop up Blackbox at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer