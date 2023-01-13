Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS

A Night of One-Acts will run from Jan. 13 - 15, 2023

Jan. 13, 2023  

Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $7. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman.

"Dead Right" by Elaine Jarvik. Penny - played by Caroline Pletcher, Bill - played by Tony Montgomery. A friend's tedious, grammatically incorrect obituary plunges Penny and Bill into a prickly discussion at the breakfast table. How could Bill read the paper when they have their own obituaries to plan? A touching comedy about how we hope to be remembered.

"Subtraction" by Kevin McFillen. Melanie - played by Abigail Tayse, Walter - played by Steve Jefferson. Walter and Melanie attempt to balance the universal equation in this conversational drama about loss, memory and the loss of memory.

"Boy Meets Girl: A Young Love Story" by Sam Wolfson. Katie - played by Gabby Fuller, Sam - played by Antonio Rojas. Follow Sam and Katie as they go through the trials and tribulations of love at the tender age of five in this hilarious and sweet take on young romance. From the decision to check the "yes" box on their boyfriend/girlfriend contracts to more serious conversations about past nap partners, Sam and Katie find themselves entering into a genuine relationship, all in the midst of worrying about the spelling bee, selling Girl Scout cookies, and figuring out what they want to be when they grow up.

Performances are Jan 13 & 14 7:30 pm, Jan 15 2:00 pm at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/index.php/upcoming-events/190-a-night-of-one-acts

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS

