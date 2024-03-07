Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE PSYCHIC, A MURDER MYSTERY OF SORTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Psychic follows the chaotic life of Adam Webster, a down-on-his-luck writer, who has put a sign in his apartment window, in desperation, to make the rent: "Psychic Readings $25." The sign soon draws the interest of the lovely and conflicted Laura, her shady husband, Roy, Roy's mistress, Rita, a gangster named Johnny Bubbles, and ace Detective Norris Coslow.

By Sam Bobrick, Directed by Dave Hetrick, Stage Manager - Michael Day, Asst. Stage Manager - Nathan Bashaw, The Cast: Joel Derkin as Adam Webster, Madelyne Moore as Laura Benson, David Hanngi as Roy Benson, Ashley Clements as Rita Malone, Ryan Dever as Johnny Bubbles, Donnie Lockwood as Det. Norris Coslow.

Performances run March 8 - 24, 2024 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75900

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer