Photos: First Look at Hilliard Arts Council's MARY POPPINS

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Mary Poppins, our annual large stage summer production, is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. The show will feature a large cast of talented actors, singers and dancers hailing from the greater Columbus area and feature lavish costumes, big production numbers, a full pit orchestra, amazing special effects and of course the high-quality community theatre you expect from a Hilliard Arts Council show. The cast and crew are all volunteers, performing for their love of theatre.

usic and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, Script by Julian Fellowes. Director: Robin Brenneman, Music Director: Stephanie Stephens, Choreographer: Tony Ingham, Cast: Bert: John Curtis, George Banks: Pol Clark, Winifred Banks: Kasey Meininger, Jane Banks: Katie Hays/Addison Sharp, Michael Banks: Jack Byler/Hudson Seerden, Katie Nanna: Carolyn Hughes, Policeman: Mike Stone, Miss Lark: Mandy Willenberg, Admiral Boom: Bruce Thompson, Robertson Ay: Taylor Koon, Mrs. Brill: Kathy Goldberg, Mary Poppins: Alexa Rybinski, Park Keeper: Greg Kembitzky, Neleus: Ray Pyles, Queen Victoria: Cindy Jacober, Bank Chairman: Kurt Zielenbach, Miss Smythe: Teresa Johnson, Von Hussler: Nathan Haley, Northbrook: Martin Blaine, Mrs. Corey: Brooklyn Grace, Fannie: Lydia Van Winkle, Annie: Maddy Leiner, Miss Andrew: Valinen Karille, Bird Woman: Amy Chamberlin, Dance Corps: Casey Hoffman, Christina Amweg, Morgan Metcalf, Carrie Varney, Cate Willenberg, Peggy Rennick, Ali Miller, Cynthia Chriss Knochel, Laura Lambert, Amber Geiser, Randi Honkonen (captain), Erin Reissig, Holly McFarland, Barb Lubberger, Tim Norden, Crystal Dineen Cindy Jacober, Rhuna Byrne, Abby Petrozzi, Amy Chamberlain, Shelby Barnett, Scott Nelson, Sarah Rogers, Ray Pyles, Lydia Van Winkle, Chorus: Martin Blaine, Oliver Corrigan, Sandie Southern, Greta Sanyk, Brody Gingrey, Norah Luttrell, Amelia Carlson, MaryLynn Fyffe, Carmella Piunno, Lauren Carns, Ava Maddox, Lynda Fromm, Rachel Luther, Amy Cook, Tonia Boyuk, DJ Williams, Jennie Cross, Ray Cross, Carrie Hays, Maddy Leiner, Bronwen Prosser, Kristin Black, Kara Maddox, Carrie Varney, Johneen Griffin, Tobi Gerber, Jen Petry, DeDe Malcolm, Angela Clark, Quinn Essex, Rosalie Luther, Adelina Luther, Philip Corrigan, Kathleen Corrigan, Leah Curtis, Elias Twersky, Wynne Metcalf, Jocelyn Rivers, Josh Ringger, Addelynn Tucker, Ava Maddox

Performances run July 14 @ 8 pm, 15 @ 2 & 8 pm, & 16 @ 3 pm, 2023, at Hilliard Davidson Performing Arts Center, 5100 Davidson Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer