Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO, JUNIOR

Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. is a musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo JR. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson & Robert Lopez, Book by Lindsay Anderson, Director: Linda Sheppard, Assistant Director: Tina Schreck, Assistant Director: D.J. Williams, Student Director: Elise Sellevaag, Music Director: Logan W. Fletcher, Music Director: Tim Byrer, Choreographer: Amy Lang, Costume Designer: Teresa Johnson, Costume Designer: Kathleen Carlson, CAST: Nemo: Paige Shonkwiler, Marlin: Jayden Leopold, Dory: Millie Carlson, Anchor: Josh DeRee, Angelfish: Jocelyn Rivers, Bloat: Jules Garrett, Breeze: Maddie Taylor, Bruce: Katie Hays, Bubbles: Maisie Streeter, Chum: Kaden Shafer Coral: Gillian Anthony, Crush: Marley Buck, Damselfish: Frankie Taylor, Electric Eel 1: Brooklyn Backes, Electric Eel 2: Addison Sharp, Gill: Marcus Blaine, Grouper: Luke Lowe, Gurgle: Avery Andruzis, Kai: Taylor Stewart, Lobster 1: Ava Denner, Lobster 2: Greta Sanyk, Octopus 1: Max Kramer, Octopus 2: Suzie Carlson, Nigel: Kaden Shafer, Peach: Lyla Sprecher, Pearl: Suzie Carlson, Pearl's Parent: Cassidy Ginnan, Professor Ray: Avery Andruzis, Seahorse 1: Frankie Taylor Seahorse 2: Chandler Richey, Sheldon: Shawni Weibel, Sheldon's Parent: Max Kramer, Squirt: Eliana Kabealo, Tad: Ceci Hughes, Tad's Parent: Lillian Arway, Vacationer: Brody Gingery, Scuba Mask Dancer: Gillian Anthony, Dance Captains: Marley Buck & Lyla Sprecher, Dance Ensemble: Josh Ringger, Ava Denner, Amerlia Fancoeur, Jules Garrett, Eliana Kabealo, Katie Hays, Carmella Plunno, Frankie Taylor, Brooklyn Backes, Taylor Stewart, Seagulls: Lillian Arway, Ceci Hughes, Shawni Weibel, Addison Sharp, and Chandler Richey.

Performances run Friday, Mar. 1 & 8, at 7:00pm, Saturday, Mar. 2 & 9 at 11:00am and 7:00pm, Sunday, Mar. 3 & 10 at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer