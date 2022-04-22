Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's 1776

The musical 1776 finds John Adams attempting to cajole and bully his fellow members of the Continental Congress to create and sign the Declaration of Independence and vote for a separation from English tyranny. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of this newfound freedom? 1776 The musical, with music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, premiered on Broadway in 1969 and won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. In 1972, it was also made into a film adaptation.

This Tony award winning musical will feature the efforts of 30 talented actors from the greater Columbus area, including well known and long-standing member of the Columbus theatre community, Bill Goldsmith playing the part of John Adams.

Performances run April 22nd thru May 1st, 2022 at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH, 43026. For more information or to get tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/theatre/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer