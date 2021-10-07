Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE STORY OF MY LIFE

This heart-warming musical follows the friendship of Alvin and Thomas, two men from a small town. These lifelong friends are reunited after Alvin's mysterious death. In the abstract world of his mind, Thomas struggles to write Alvin's eulogy while recounting the many turns that their lives have taken since meeting as children. Alvin searches through the manuscripts and stories in Thomas' mind to lead him on a journey of remembrance. Through music and song, these two friends recount their adventures, explore their past dissonance and ultimately discover what is at the base of every strong friendship... love.

The Story of My Life, a musical with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram, book by Brian Hill. Directed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger, the Cast includes Joe Bishara and Matt Clemens.

In person and streaming, performances run October 7th thru the 16th, 2021 at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer