Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

The Inheritance, written by Matthew Lopez, inspired by E.M. Forster’s masterpiece Howards End, “The Inheritance” is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home.

Part 1 - Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men in New York City attempt to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. When two strangers enter the lives of a political activist and his writer boyfriend their futures suddenly become uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths.

Part 2 - Picking up where PART ONE ended, PART TWO takes its characters on roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery and self-destruction. All lives intersect as they face the decision to heal or to burn.

Written by Matthew Lopez, Directed by Joe Bishara, featuring Frank Barnhart, Anthony Baldasare, Niko Carter , Mark P. Schwamberger, Jeff White, Dayton Edward Willison, Euan Baker, Ahmed Ankolkar, Jacob Erney, Bobby Loyd and Josie Merkle.

Performances run Part 1 - Sept 7 - 16, Part 2 - Sept 21 - 30, 2023 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: Click Here

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer