Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Area Premiere of the 2020 Tony Award Winning play The Inheritance

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Original Productions Theatre And Abbey Theater Of Dublin Present World Premiere Production Photo 2 Original Productions Theatre And Abbey Theater Of Dublin Present World Premiere Production MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING
Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater Photo 3 Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater
MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts Photo 4 MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts

The Inheritance, written by Matthew Lopez, inspired by E.M. Forster’s masterpiece Howards End, “The Inheritance” is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home.

Part 1 - Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men in New York City attempt to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. When two strangers enter the lives of a political activist and his writer boyfriend their futures suddenly become uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths.

Part 2 - Picking up where PART ONE ended, PART TWO takes its characters on roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery and self-destruction. All lives intersect as they face the decision to heal or to burn.

Written by Matthew Lopez, Directed by Joe Bishara, featuring Frank Barnhart, Anthony Baldasare, Niko Carter , Mark P. Schwamberger, Jeff White, Dayton Edward Willison, Euan Baker, Ahmed Ankolkar, Jacob Erney, Bobby Loyd and Josie Merkle.

Performances run Part 1 - Sept 7 - 16, Part 2 - Sept 21 - 30, 2023 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio  43017.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts Photo
MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts

Experience the captivating harmonies and unique musical blend of MOIPEI as they make their Ohio debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts. Don't miss this unforgettable evening of American Songbook classics, Kenyan music, and dazzling performances. Book your reservations now!

2
Columbus Will Host Amal Walks Across America This Month Photo
Columbus Will Host 'Amal Walks Across America' This Month

Little Amal, the internationally-celebrated 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, will be arriving in Columbus on September 22 as part of her epic 6,000-mile journey across the United States this fall.

3
Meow Meow to Bring Latest Cabaret Show to the Lincoln Theatre in November Photo
Meow Meow to Bring Latest Cabaret Show to the Lincoln Theatre in November

Join Meow Meow for an unforgettable evening of cabaret entertainment at the Lincoln Theatre on November 8. Experience her latest show filled with mesmerizing performances and captivating music. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to witness Meow Meow's talent live on stage. Get your tickets now!

4
Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater Photo
Feature: SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater

What did our critic think of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Garden Theater? As she gets ready to perform in SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, Stephanie Amber admits presenting Stephen Sondheim’s works leaves her stomach, as well as her tongue, in knots.

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in ... (read more about this author)

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASEPhotos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE
Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' A BEHANDING IN SPOKANEPhotos: First look at New Herring Productions' A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE
Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' PIPPINPhotos: First look at Imagine Productions' PIPPIN
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's ONE SHOW TWO PLAYSPhotos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's ONE SHOW TWO PLAYS

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim on Sondheim
The Garden Theater (9/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Millersport Community Theatre (9/29-10/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CCT's Ragtime
Lincoln Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moby Dick's Gone Missing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Pickerington Community Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You