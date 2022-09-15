Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's BOY

Inspired by a true story that explores the tricky terrain of finding love amidst the confusion of sexual identity, and the inextricable bond between doctor and patient. A well-intentioned doctor convinces the parents of a male infant to raise their son as a girl after a terrible accident. Two decades later, the repercussions of that choice continue to unfold.

Written by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger, the Cast includes: Ollie Worden, Ralph Scott, Valtinen Erik Karille, Britt Kline, Scott Douglas Wilson.

Performances run September 15 - 24, 2022 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer