Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's BOY

An Area Premiere Event

Sep. 15, 2022  

Inspired by a true story that explores the tricky terrain of finding love amidst the confusion of sexual identity, and the inextricable bond between doctor and patient. A well-intentioned doctor convinces the parents of a male infant to raise their son as a girl after a terrible accident. Two decades later, the repercussions of that choice continue to unfold.

Written by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger, the Cast includes: Ollie Worden, Ralph Scott, Valtinen Erik Karille, Britt Kline, Scott Douglas Wilson.

Performances run September 15 - 24, 2022 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


