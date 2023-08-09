Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Grease is the word! Meet the senior class of 1959 at Rydell High and watch Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone at the Drive-In Movie”.

Book, Music and Lyrics: Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, Director: Joe Bishara, Assistant Director: Emma Winder, Music Director: Brandon Ring, Choreographer: Jamie Markovich McMahon, Assistant Choreographer: Nat Harper, Costumes: Nora Root and Sophia Nelson, Stage Manager: Lila Alix, Scenic/Lighting Designer: Iz Nicols, Sound Technician: Krista Pojman

Cast: Sandy: Avery Young, Danny: Jeremy Hardjono, Roger: Eric Zhang, Rizzo/ENSEMBLE: Lina Powell, Rizzo/ENSEMBLE: Mia Kadar, Jan: Ava Rogers, Frenchie: Emma Shachter, Vince Fontaine/ENSEMBLE: Brady Williams, Johnny Casino/US Kenickie: Drew Wintersteller. Kenickie: Lev Hund, Doody: Nic Brunet, Patty Simcox: Emma Wintersteller, Eugene: Phoenix Gray, Cha-Cha/ENSEMBLE/FEATURED SOLOIST: Isidora Diaz, Marty: Reese Mcintyre, Teen Angel: Eric Lavery, Miss Lynch/ENSEMBLE/FEAUTURED SOLOIST: Maddie Dublikar, Sonny/FEATURED SOLOIST: Samuel Hardjono, US DANNY/ENSEMBLE: Arnav Nawani, US Sandy/ENSEMBLE: Nat Harper, US Frenchie/ENSEMBLE: Abby Adair, US Doody/ENSEMBLE: Eiljah Belcher, US Roger/ENSEMBLE: Grant Dine, Cha Cha US/ Rizzo Cover/ENSEMBLE/FEATURED SOLOIST: Maggie Zhang, US Eugene/ENSEMBLE/FEATURED SOLOIST: Jimmy Zolkowski, ENSEMBLE/FEAUTRUED SOLOIST: Jillian Dublikar, US Vince Fontaine/ENSEMBLE/FEATURED SOLOIST: Corey Hamm, ENSEMBLE: Grace Hardjono, US Patty Simcox/ENSEMBLE: Leah Levingston, US Jan/US Teen Angel/ENSEMBLE: Logan Melick, US Johnny Casino/ENSEMBLE: Timoteo Mendoza, US Marty/Sandy Cover/ENSEMBLE: Bella Mytinger

Performances run August 9 - 13, 2023 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer