Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Grease will run from August 9 - 13, 2023

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER! Photo 1 Photos: First Look At Westerville Civic Theatre's Production Of Lionel Bart's OLIVER!
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Photos: First Look At THE LITTLE MERMAID At The Victoria Players Children's Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look At THE LITTLE MERMAID At The Victoria Players Children's Theatre
Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN at Ohio Theatre Photo 4 Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN at Ohio Theatre

Grease is the word! Meet the senior class of 1959 at Rydell High and watch Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone at the Drive-In Movie”.

Book, Music and Lyrics: Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, Director: Joe Bishara, Assistant Director: Emma Winder, Music Director: Brandon Ring, Choreographer: Jamie Markovich McMahon, Assistant Choreographer: Nat Harper, Costumes: Nora Root and Sophia Nelson, Stage Manager: Lila Alix, Scenic/Lighting Designer: Iz Nicols, Sound Technician: Krista Pojman

Cast: Sandy: Avery Young, Danny: Jeremy Hardjono, Roger: Eric Zhang, Rizzo/ENSEMBLE: Lina Powell, Rizzo/ENSEMBLE: Mia Kadar, Jan: Ava Rogers, Frenchie: Emma Shachter, Vince Fontaine/ENSEMBLE: Brady Williams, Johnny Casino/US Kenickie: Drew Wintersteller. Kenickie: Lev Hund, Doody: Nic Brunet, Patty Simcox: Emma Wintersteller, Eugene: Phoenix Gray, Cha-Cha/ENSEMBLE/FEATURED SOLOIST: Isidora Diaz, Marty: Reese Mcintyre, Teen Angel: Eric Lavery, Miss Lynch/ENSEMBLE/FEAUTURED SOLOIST: Maddie Dublikar, Sonny/FEATURED SOLOIST: Samuel Hardjono, US DANNY/ENSEMBLE: Arnav Nawani, US Sandy/ENSEMBLE: Nat Harper, US Frenchie/ENSEMBLE: Abby Adair, US Doody/ENSEMBLE: Eiljah Belcher, US Roger/ENSEMBLE: Grant Dine, Cha Cha US/ Rizzo Cover/ENSEMBLE/FEATURED SOLOIST: Maggie Zhang, US Eugene/ENSEMBLE/FEATURED SOLOIST: Jimmy Zolkowski, ENSEMBLE/FEAUTRUED SOLOIST: Jillian Dublikar, US Vince Fontaine/ENSEMBLE/FEATURED SOLOIST: Corey Hamm, ENSEMBLE: Grace Hardjono, US Patty Simcox/ENSEMBLE: Leah Levingston, US Jan/US Teen Angel/ENSEMBLE: Logan Melick, US Johnny Casino/ENSEMBLE: Timoteo Mendoza, US Marty/Sandy Cover/ENSEMBLE: Bella Mytinger

Performances run August 9 - 13, 2023 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio  43017.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE



RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
B - THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Comes to the Davidson Theatre in November Photo
B - THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Comes to the Davidson Theatre in November

Following your dreams and allowing your inner child to take over for a while is the premise of B-The Underwater Bubble Show, performing at the Davidson Theatre on November 11 for two shows, at 2 and 5 pm.

2
Capa Presents The Real Housewives Luann de Lesseps Star At Southern Theatre Photo
Capa Presents 'The Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Star At Southern Theatre

Original The Real Housewives of New York City star Countess Luann de Lesseps will perform her cabaret show at the Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., on Thursday, September 21, at 7:30 pm. Enjoy her hit songs 'Money Can't Buy You Class,' 'Chic C'est La Vie,' 'Girl Code,' and many more live in person.

3
ELF In Concert Comes To The Palace Theatre December 9 Photo
ELF In Concert Comes To The Palace Theatre December 9

The spirit of the holidays is coming to Columbus in a big way! This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in partnership with Innovation Arts and Entertainment and CAPA, are bringing Elf in Concert to the Palace Theatre on Saturday, December 9.

4
Review: DISNEYS FROZEN at Ohio Theatre Photo
Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN at Ohio Theatre

What did our critic think of DISNEY'S FROZEN at Ohio Theatre? Utilizing dynamic performances, a new cache of songs, and some of that good ol’ Mouse-powered magic, DISNEY’S FROZEN keeps the audience, both young and old, engaged with the two-act musical.

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in ... (read more about this author)

Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' A BEHANDING IN SPOKANEPhotos: First look at New Herring Productions' A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE
Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' PIPPINPhotos: First look at Imagine Productions' PIPPIN
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's ONE SHOW TWO PLAYSPhotos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's ONE SHOW TWO PLAYS
Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's INTO THE WOODSPhotos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's INTO THE WOODS

Videos

Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You