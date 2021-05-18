Photos: First Look at the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Actors' Theatre of Columbus

Actors' Theatre of Columbus presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING By William Shakespeare. Adapted and Directed by Philip J. Hickman and Cat McAlpine. Running May 27 - June 20, 2021 at Schiller Park Amphitheatre.

Too much time and too much wine finds a group of friends and an unlucky housekeeper trying to pass the time at an 1800s lake house. An ad hoc performance of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing keeps the estate lively as a summer evening grows dark. Together they discover love, laughs, and timing as the product of their boredom becomes a moving performance that reminds us all: the heart wants what it wants.