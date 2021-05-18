Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Actors' Theatre of Columbus

Adapted and Directed by Philip J. Hickman and Cat McAlpine.

May. 18, 2021  
Actors' Theatre of Columbus presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING By William Shakespeare. Adapted and Directed by Philip J. Hickman and Cat McAlpine. Running May 27 - June 20, 2021 at Schiller Park Amphitheatre.
Too much time and too much wine finds a group of friends and an unlucky housekeeper trying to pass the time at an 1800s lake house. An ad hoc performance of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing keeps the estate lively as a summer evening grows dark. Together they discover love, laughs, and timing as the product of their boredom becomes a moving performance that reminds us all: the heart wants what it wants.

Photo Credit: Jabari Johnson

Photos: First Look at the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Actors' Theatre of Columbus

Photos: First Look at the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Actors' Theatre of Columbus
Drew Eberly, Duncan McKennie, Susan Wismar and Megan Lear

Photos: First Look at the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Actors' Theatre of Columbus
Drew Eberly, Duncan McKennie, Susan Wismar and Megan Lear

Photos: First Look at the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Actors' Theatre of Columbus
Drew Eberly, Susan Wismar

Photos: First Look at the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Actors' Theatre of Columbus
Drew Eberly, Duncan McKennie, Susan Wismar and Megan Lear


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora

Related Articles View More Columbus Stories
Drexel Theatre Will Reopen Memorial Day Weekend Photo

Drexel Theatre Will Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

ROCK OF AGES is Now Playing at Licking Heights High School Photo

ROCK OF AGES is Now Playing at Licking Heights High School

Photo Coverage: First look at Reynoldsburg HS and Eastland-Fairfield Performing Arts STEEL Photo

Photo Coverage: First look at Reynoldsburg HS and Eastland-Fairfield Performing Arts' STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Photo Coverage: First look at Columbus Immersive Theaters THE ADDAMS FAMILY Photo

Photo Coverage: First look at Columbus Immersive Theater's THE ADDAMS FAMILY


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: WHEN CALLS THE HEART THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere Tonight at The Round Barn Theatre
  • Kokomo Curtain Call Announces THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Benefit Performance
  • CINDERELLA Will Be Performed at Indiana Ballet Theatre Next Week
  • Department of Art and Design Announces Fourth Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser 2021