Photo Coverage: First look at The Lancaster Playhouse's The Canterville Ghost

Welcome to Canterville Chase! It's 1887 and a free-spirited American family is invading the grand English manor home of the very British Sir Simon de Canterville, a Shakespearean actor turned ghost who just may have met his match in the Otis family. Accustomed to being regarded with fear, Sir Simon is determined to scare these Yankee intruders out of their wits and out of his house. Both you and they have been warned! Cheerio!!

Adapted by John Vreeke from the novel by Oscar Wilde. Music and Underscoring Composed by Will Severin and George David Weiss.

Performances are October 18 thru the 26th. For information or how to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.thelancasterplayhouse.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





