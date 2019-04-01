Photo Coverage: First look at Ohio University Lancaster's JEKYLL & HYDE The Musical!

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

Ohio University Lancaster Theatre presents Jekyll & HYDE The Musical!

ONLINE TICKETS: https://commerce.cashnet.com/oul-theatre

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over. Rated PG13

SHOWS/DATES: Thursday, April 4 - Sunday, April 7, 2019, Tickets: $14

Jekyll &HYDE The Musical. Conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden & Frank Wildhorn. Book & Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, Music by Frank Wildhorn. Based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson. Jekyll & HYDE The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

PRODUCTION STAFF: Producer, Director, Scenic Designer, Musical Director - A. Victor Jones, Lighting Designer...Dale Harris, Choreographer - Faith Kaylor, Musical Director - Christina Berthold/Brooke Arnold, and Assistant to the Lighting Designer/Technical Consultant - Alexandra Downour.

CAST: GABRIEL JOHN UTTERSON...Spencer Metzger, SIR DANVERS CAREW...Jesse Nguyen, HENRY JEKYLL/HYDE...Daniel Bernthold, LADY BEACONSFIELD...Grace Spindler, THE BISHOP OF BASINGSTOKE...Ethan Mauger, LORD SAVAGE...Bob Oiler, GENERAL LORD GLOSSOP...Hunter Allen, SIR ARCHIBALD PROOPS...Paul Russell, EMMA CAREW...Brooke Arnold, Lucy Harris...Christina Bernthold, NELLIE...Abby Reeves, SPIDER...Carson Donnelly, POOLE/BISSET...Jeff Dupler, and ENSEMBLE...Faith Kaylor.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





Related Articles