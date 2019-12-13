Photo Coverage: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Christmas Carol is a beloved holiday story. This production is the Art Council's charity event. Admission is 5 non perishable food items that will go to Hilliard Food Pantry or an unwrapped toy that will go to Firefighters for Kids or $5. After expenses have been subtracted from cash donations the rest of the money will also go to Hilliard Food Pantry.

There is a guest narrator that will introduce and conclude the production. HAC board members Amy McClanahan, Kurt Zielenbach and Ken Hagy along with newly elected City Councilwoman Cynthia Vermillion will be doing the honors.

The cast is made up of adults and kids. Many of these folks have been performing in Christmas Carol for years.

Performances are on Friday December 13th at 7pm and Saturday December 14th at 11am, 2pm and 7pm at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH, 43026.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





