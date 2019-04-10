PJ MASKS Return To Columbus With An All-New Show

PJ Masks Live! is back with an all-new, super-heroic, live musical show, PJ Masks Live! Save the Day, featuring the heroic trio from your favorite series-"The PJ Masks!" Watch Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko along with their new friend PJ Robot, as they try to save the day from sneaky villains Romeo, Night Ninja, and Luna Girl. Watch them leaping, flipping, and climbing live on stage complete with your favorite music and brand-new songs you've never heard before!

CAPA presents PJ Masks Live! Save the Day at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Tuesday, May 28, at 6 pm. Tickets are $28.50-$103.50 and can be purchased in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

PJ Masks Live! the live, hit musical production from Entertainment One (eOne) and Round Room, is back with an all-new show, PJ Masks Live! Save The Day. Based on eOne's top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers' favorite preschool superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand-new music and a whole new adventure. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, toe-tapping tunes, and a whole lot of super fun as they go into the night to save the day from the Villains (along with PJ Robot who is new to the show for 2019).

Now in its second season, the hit "PJ Masks" series follows the thrilling nighttime adventures of three young friends who transform into their dynamic alter egos-Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko-when they put on their pajamas at night and activate their animal amulets. Together, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way.

CAPA presents PJ MASKS LIVE! SAVE THE DAY

Tuesday, May 28, 6 pm

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

