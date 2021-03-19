Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Columbus Returns to Live Performances With DON GIOVANNI

This concert will feature the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus and ProMusica Chamber Orchestra.

Mar. 19, 2021  
Opera Columbus will return to live performances with Don Giovanni, running April 30 and May 2, 2021.

Mozart's masterpiece Don Giovanni is considered one of the greatest operas ever written. Based on the story of the sexually promiscuous and morally vacant Don Juan, this is a brilliant mix of comedy, melodrama, and demons from hell.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles, this concert will feature the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus and ProMusica Chamber Orchestra in all the grandeur of opera.

Purchase tickets at https://my.cbusarts.com/events/1726?_ga=2.98781533.2121050760.1598921256-1414239726.1598473106.


