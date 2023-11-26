Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Opera Columbus Mixes Cocktails, Beers, and Choirs with MESSIAH Sing-a-Long AND ONE BEER FOR HANDEL!

The “Messiah” Sing-Along will next ring out from the halls of the McCoy Center for the Arts on December 3 at 2:00pm.

Nov. 26, 2023

Opera Columbus Mixes Cocktails, Beers, and Choirs with MESSIAH Sing-a-Long AND ONE BEER FOR HANDEL!

For over 250 years, Handel's “Messiah” has inspired audience participation. This holiday season, Opera Columbus presents a pub performance as they bring the oratorio to craft breweries and theatres for a sing-along experience.  

 

“The holiday season is a magical time here in Columbus,” says Opera Columbus General Director + CEO, Julia Noulin-Mérat, “And with the ‘Messiah' having such a great history of community participation, we really felt this was a great way to get into the holiday spirit with family and friends.” 

 

Each performance will last approximately 60 minutes and features four Columbus-based artists as soloists with piano accompaniment and a conductor to guide the proceedings. Music and lyrics will be provided to attendees at each performance. Audiences are encouraged to wear festive attire, with an Ugly Sweater Contest taking place at select performances. Music will be provided to the participants. 

 

Maestro Que Jones leads the first performance of the immersive production, with Casey Cook on piano. Joining them at Loose Rail Brewery on December 1 at 7:00pm will be Chelsea Hart-Melcher (soprano), Carolyn Redman (mezzo-soprano), Matthew Mac Manus (tenor), and Robert Kerr (bass). A part of Canal Winchester's Christmas in the Village, the sing-along will start at 7:00pm. Seating is first come, first served. 

 

The “Messiah” Sing-Along will next ring out from the halls of the McCoy Center for the Arts on December 3 at 2:00pm. Led by Maestro Jason Hiester, this performance will feature Chelsea Hart-Melcher (soprano), Stephanie Durant (mezzo-soprano), Michael Kirkman (tenor), and Artega Wright (bass), with Casey Cook on piano. All tickets for this performance must be reserved through the CBusArts website. 

 

On December 6 at 7:30pm, Maestro Jason Hiester and pianist Casey Cook Will Close the tour with Chelsea Hart-Melcher (soprano), Stephanie Durant (mezzo-soprano), Michael Kirkman (tenor), and Robert Kerr (bass) at BrewDog – DogTap Columbus. Reservations are available at BrewDog's website, and guests should mention the “OC Messiah Sing-Along” in their reservation notes.  

 

A portion of each venue's proceeds for the evening will be donated to Opera Columbus. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Rachel Will, Director of Advancement at rwill@operacolumbus.org.  

 

For more information and reservations, please visit the link below.

 

Additional information on each venue can be found at: 

Loose Rail Brewery (37 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester): December 1 

McCoy Center for the Arts (100 E. Dublin Granville Rd. New Albany): December 3 

BrewDog - DogTap Columbus (96 Gender Rd.Canal Winchester): December 6  


This immersive performance experience has been made possible by McCoy Center for the Arts, BrewDog, City of Canal Winchester, CAPA, Christmas in the Village, Loose Rail Brewery, Jill Lukshin-Hoff, Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus, and Allison Steiner.
 

About Opera Columbus   

Under the vision of General Director + CEO, Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus is redefining and reimagining the concept of regional opera with world-class productions that celebrate extraordinary talent and artistic partnerships, engaging a new, diverse audience for this most magnificent of artforms. From groundbreaking collaborations to innovative and breathtaking productions, Opera Columbus is passionate about creating artistic moments for each and every patron. Opera Columbus's slogan, “Make It Yours,” demonstrates the company's commitment to inclusivity, and invites everyone in the community to join with us.   
   

For more information, visit www.OperaColumbus.org    

 


