Ohio State's Cohort Theatre Company Presents a Series of Black Lives Matter Workshops

Ohio State's Cohort Theatre Company will present a series of Black Lives Matter workshops!

"In addition to facing the coronavirus pandemic, we're currently being called to action by a social movement that asks us to confront the grave injustices impacting Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC)," the company states on the event's page.

The Workshop Week aims to "address both of these issues by offering a meaningful blend of creative challenges and difficult conversations. We believe that art can change the world, and it starts with you!"

No prior training is needed. All workshops have been crafted to benefit everyone from beginners to advanced learners. There are classes and performances ranging from movement, voice, mime, playwriting, filmmaking, auditioning, acting, magic, and so much more!

If you attend one of more of the sessions, you are asked to consider donating! 100% of proceeds from Workshop Week will go to the Black Queer & Intersectional Collective (BQIC). BQIC is a grassroots community organization in Columbus, Ohio that works towards the liberation of Black LGBTQ+ people from all walks of life through direct action, community organizing, education, and creating space to uplift their voices.

Learn more and register at https://ctcworkshopweek.eventcreate.com/.

