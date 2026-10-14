Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy to Play Southern Theatre
The virtuoso couple will be joined by Mary Frances and Micheal Leahy for an all-new show.
Canada’s internationally renowned virtuoso fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy take their music to new heights with an all-new show.
CAPA welcomes the quartet to the Southern Theatre Friday, April 23, 2027, at 8 pm.
Celtic superstars Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy have returned to the world stage for the first time since their marriage in 2000. In the early 2000s, they juggled raising seven musically gifted children, running a farm, and building a thriving farmers market in Lakefield, Ontario, while performing over 75 shows a year. With their children now in their teens, Natalie and Donnell are ready to bring their electrifying live performances back to audiences.
Natalie, known for her virtuosic skill and charm, was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2006, won two JUNO Awards, 19 East Coast Music Awards, and released three Gold Albums. Donnell, with his incredible stage presence, led the family band “Leahy” to Double-Platinum status, won 3 JUNO Awards, and was the subject of the Academy Award-winning documentary “The Leahys: Music Most of All.”
Together, they have sold out over 1000 shows in North America and collaborated with stars like Yo-Yo Ma, Michael McDonald, Allison Krauss, and Nickelback. They have also performed with The Chieftains, Faith Hill, Carlos Santana, Don Henley, and Béla Fleck.
Despite their busy schedules, Natalie and Donnell remain must-see live performers, continuing their tireless touring.
Tickets, which start at $39, go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 16, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939
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