Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy to Play Southern Theatre

NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Canada’s internationally renowned virtuoso fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy take their music to new heights with an all-new show.

CAPA welcomes the quartet to the Southern Theatre Friday, April 23, 2027, at 8 pm.

Celtic superstars Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy have returned to the world stage for the first time since their marriage in 2000. In the early 2000s, they juggled raising seven musically gifted children, running a farm, and building a thriving farmers market in Lakefield, Ontario, while performing over 75 shows a year. With their children now in their teens, Natalie and Donnell are ready to bring their electrifying live performances back to audiences.

Natalie, known for her virtuosic skill and charm, was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2006, won two JUNO Awards, 19 East Coast Music Awards, and released three Gold Albums. Donnell, with his incredible stage presence, led the family band “Leahy” to Double-Platinum status, won 3 JUNO Awards, and was the subject of the Academy Award-winning documentary “The Leahys: Music Most of All.”

Together, they have sold out over 1000 shows in North America and collaborated with stars like Yo-Yo Ma, Michael McDonald, Allison Krauss, and Nickelback. They have also performed with The Chieftains, Faith Hill, Carlos Santana, Don Henley, and Béla Fleck.

Despite their busy schedules, Natalie and Donnell remain must-see live performers, continuing their tireless touring.

Tickets, which start at $39, go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 16, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 03 Hrs 17 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Columbus Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming