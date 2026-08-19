MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! to Bring Richard Thomas to CAPA's Palace Theatre May 2027

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CAPA welcomes Emmy-Award Winning Actor Richard Thomas starring in a new production of Mark Twain Tonight!, coming to the Palace Theatre at 7:30 pm Saturday, May 8, 2027.

Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook.

Tickets, which start at $39.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 21, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Mark Twain's wry humor and irreverent observations led to his being called “the nation's one true comic genius” (The New York Times). Millions have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain's “uproariously funny” and “pungently wise” (Time Magazine) commentary.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town and The Balusters (2026 Tony Award nomination), on tour as “Atticus Finch” in To Kill a Mockingbird, on Netflix's Ozark, and recently named as a 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee, Richard Thomas is beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton.

The creative team for Mark Twain Tonight! includes Michael Wilson, Creative Consultant; Brian Prather, Scenic Designer; Sam Fleming, Costume Designer; Anthony Pearson, Lighting Designer; Shannon Slaton, Sound Designer; Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, Hair & Wig Design. The production team includes Brian L'Ecuyer, Production Supervisor, and Ryan Parliament, Company Manager. Hannah Rosenthal is Executive Producer.

Since the tour's launch in August 2025, the production will visit more than 80 cities by the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. For more information, please visit www.TwainPlay.com.

Richard Thomas won an Emmy Award and received multiple Golden Globe Award nominations for his starring role as “John-Boy Walton” in the television drama The Waltons. He is most recognizable to contemporary television audiences for his roles in the hit series Ozark, The Americans, Billions, and the original Stephen King mini-series It. His feature film performances include The Unforgivable, Wonder Boys, Last Summer, Red Sky at Morning, and Taking Woodstock. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including the revival of The Little Foxes, for which he received a Tony Award nomination, Our Town, You Can't Take it With You, The Great Society, Race, Democracy, Incident at Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, An Enemy of the People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 8 years old in Sunrise at Campobello. Across the country he has starred in the national tours of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award), Twelve Angry Men, and for three years as “Atticus Finch” in Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird. Richard previously served as the Honorary Chair of the National Corporate Theatre Fund, a position also held by his predecessor Hal Holbrook. He is a 2025 inductee to the Theater Hall of Fame.

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