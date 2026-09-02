PALACE 100: THE GENIUS OF RAY CHARLES to Honor Palace Theatre Centennial
Grammy winner Gregg Field produces the concert, with Blessing Offor and Monica Mancini among the performers.
CAPA will present Palace 100: The Genius of Ray Charles, a signature concert event celebrating 100 years of unforgettable performances at the Palace Theatre, at 7:30 pm Saturday, November 14.
This special centennial tribute honors one of the theatre's most cherished artists, Ray Charles, by bringing his timeless music back to the historic Palace Theatre stage where he performed throughout his career, most recently in 1992. Long a favorite with Columbus audiences, Ray Charles appeared frequently at major venues across the city and remains an enduring symbol of the Palace's rich musical legacy.
The evening is hosted by legendary bandleader and television personality Paul Shaffer, beloved for his decades as musical director of Late Night with David Letterman, and who performed with Charles throughout his career.
Additionally, the concert is produced by Grammy-winning drummer and producer Gregg Field, who also performed alongside Ray Charles and has assembled an extraordinary cast of artists to honor one of America's greatest musical icons.
Featured artists include Grammy Award-winning R&B/jazz vocalist Patti Austin; multi-platinum singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc; Nigeria-born gospel sensation Blessing Offor; Grammy And Academy Award-winning singer Lisa Fischer; Grammy-nominated songstress Monica Mancini; and more to be announced.
The night's orchestra is similarly illustrious. Joining musicians from the Columbus Symphony, Columbus Jazz, and the Ohio State School of Music are Grammy-nominated conductor Chris Walden, who also serves as lead arranger for the Academy Awards; top session guitarist Dean Parks (Sonny & Cher, The Crusaders, Steely Dan); bassist extraordinaire Nathan East (Luther Vandross, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins); Columbus Hammond organ legend and frequent Ray Charles band member Bobby Floyd; saxophonist/bandleader/composer/arranger Tom Scott; and Grammy-winning composer and keyboardist Matt Rollings (Mark Knopfler, Lyle Lovett's Large Band, Alison Krauss).
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