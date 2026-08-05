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Lord Huron to Play Palace Theatre in Columbus This December

The performance will take place on Thursday, December 3.

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Lord Huron to Play Palace Theatre in Columbus This December

 

An Evening with Lord Huron will be presented in the Palace Theatre for a 7 pm show on Thursday, December 3. Lord Huron, the project of Los Angeles-based artist Ben Schneider, will embark on the “23 Nights At The Broken Bottle” Tour across North America in late 2026 and early 2027.

During this intimate “Traveling Residency,” every stage transforms into “The Broken Bottle” — which fans know and recognize as the desert honky-tonk bar in the group's fictional universe. For the first time, the band welcomes everyone into the dusty embrace of their very own neighborhood watering hole. As the only act on the bill, they will present “An Evening With” experience without comparison.

The “23 Nights At The Broken Bottle” Tour offers a special opportunity to witness Lord Huron in vintage theaters coast-to-coast. The musicians will play a set consisting of fan favorites, hits, and rarely played deep cuts.

Last fall, Lord Huron returned to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! in support of their most recent offering, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1. They delivered an electrifying performance of the “cosmic folk rock” (Brooklyn Vegan) track, “Bag of Bones,” which features “moments of big, glimmering electric guitars drenched in reverb…hard-strummed acoustic guitar, [and] a bouncing bassline and dusty drums” (Paste).

The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, Lord Huron's fifth album, was written and co-produced by Schneider. Alongside Schneider are his band members Tom Renaud, Mark Barry, and Miguel Briseño, and a host of collaborators, including actress Kristen Stewart (on “Who Laughs Last”) and Blonde Redhead's Kazu Makino (on “Fire Eternal”).

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