DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR to Return for 29th Year at Palace Theatre

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CAPA will welcome Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz and the Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2026 to the Palace Theatre on Monday, December 14, at 7 p.m.

The 29th edition of the long-running holiday tour—its second-to-last before concluding in 2027—will feature Koz alongside South African guitarist and singer Jonathan Butler, vocalist Haley Reinhart, singer-songwriter Dylan Chambers, and vocalist Erin Stevenson.

The concert will feature a mix of Christmas classics, Chanukah favorites, and selections from each artist's catalog, continuing a tradition that has made the annual tour a holiday favorite for nearly three decades.

"Hard to believe it, but this will be our 29th Annual Christmas Tour!" said Koz. "What started years ago as a few scattered holiday concerts has become one of the greatest joys of my life. As this will be our second-to-last Christmas Tour... I plan to savor every single moment! This year's show will be filled with everything I love most about the holidays…music that brings back wonderful memories, a few fun surprises, lots of laughter, and moments that remind us how powerful it is simply to all be in one room, celebrating the season and looking ahead."

Earlier this year, the 2026 Dave Koz & Friends at Sea cruise raised a record $247,000 for Starlight Children's Foundation, bringing the total raised through Koz's cruises to $2.5 million. Koz, who has served as a global ambassador for the organization for 30 years, received the Starlight Children's Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Koz has earned 10 Grammy Award nominations, released 12 No. 1 contemporary jazz albums, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and performed for multiple U.S. presidents. His holiday discography includes eight Christmas albums, most recently Christmas Ballads 25th Anniversary Collection.

Tickets, starting at $44, go on sale Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. through CAPA.

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