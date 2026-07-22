Photos: First look at 5th Annual New Albany Dance Festival’s TEN TINY DANCES®
Celebrating dance with performances and free classes for all ages and abilities!
The New Albany Dance Festival celebrates dance, community, and culture by featuring professional performances, student showcases, cultural dance presentations, and free dance, fitness, and wellness classes for all ages and abilities!
The 5th annual festival kicked off on tuesday with the Ten Tiny Dances® but the fun isn’t over! Three dance concerts are performing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as free dance and wellness class on Saturday and Sunday. All will be held at the Charleen and Charles Hinson Amphitheater and the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 For more information and to purchase tickets please visit: https://newalbanyyouththeatre.org/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
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Screamers: A Nightmare-Fueled Sketch Comedy and Music Experience
Shadowbox Live (9/20-11/14)
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Avalon Productions Presents… 13: The Musical
The Avalon Theatre (7/31-8/02)
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The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute LIVE in Concert in Columbus, OH
Hollywood Casino Columbus (8/21-8/21)
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The Wizard of Oz
Morrow Little Theatre (7/24-7/26)
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To Die For
Weathervane Playhouse (7/23-8/01)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (7/25-7/25)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (9/12-9/12)
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Beetlejuice
Ohio Theatre (4/16-4/18)
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An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.
The Palace (7/28-7/28)
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La Cage Aux Folles
Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center (11/06-11/15)