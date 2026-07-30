SHIT-FACED SHAKESPEARE: MACBETH to Play CAPA's Southern Theatre
The performance will take place in the Southern Theatre on September 25.
Shakespeare's tale of murder, ambition, bloodlust, and the supernatural. Bloody Macbeth and his murderous wife Lady M seize the Scottish throne- what could stop them other than a few shots and some poorly poured beer? When presented by Shit-faced Shakespeare NO ONE can predict the ending!
Shakespeare's greatest works come up against Boston's tipsiest cutting edge theatre troupe to create Shit-faced Shakespeare: MacBeth. Absolutely the most accessible, chaotic, gut-busting Shakespeare in the US. CAPA welcomes Shit-faced Shakespeare: Macbeth to the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Friday, September 25 at 8 pm.
An entirely serious Shakespeare play, with an entirely shit-faced cast member. The original, award winning, international smash-hit direct from London's West End.
Founded in 2010 in the UK and first arriving on US shores back in 2015. Shit-faced Shakespeare has delighted audiences all over the States with their highfalutin cocktail of traditional Elizabethan theater and balls-to-the-wall drunken shenanigans. Accept no poor relations, pale imitations or paltry recreations, see the authentic Shit-faced Shakespeare show which started it all.
Featuring a revolving cast of Boston's finest actors, the choicest cuts of Shakespearian classics and more inebriated antics than you can violently shake a cod piece at. Shit-faced Shakespeare is the unique theatrical experience that has left audiences roaring in the aisles the world over.
|
La Cage Aux Folles
Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center (11/06-11/15)
|
Beetlejuice
Ohio Theatre (4/16-4/18)
|
Sombr
Nationwide Arena (11/08-11/08)
|
Dirty Talk
Shadowbox Lice (4/12-8/15)
|
To Die For
Weathervane Playhouse (7/23-8/01)
|
MTP Presents: Sister Act
John, James and Clara Knight Stage (7/31-8/16)
|
Liverpool Legends "The Complete Beatles Experience!"
Marathon Center for The Performing Arts (8/15-8/15)
|
Caamp
Value City Arena at The Schottenstein Center (8/29-8/29)
|
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute LIVE in Concert in Columbus, OH
Hollywood Casino Columbus (8/21-8/21)
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (9/12-9/12)