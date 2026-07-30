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SHIT-FACED SHAKESPEARE: MACBETH to Play CAPA's Southern Theatre

The performance will take place in the Southern Theatre on September 25.

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SHIT-FACED SHAKESPEARE: MACBETH to Play CAPA's Southern Theatre

 

Shakespeare's tale of murder, ambition, bloodlust, and the supernatural. Bloody Macbeth and his murderous wife Lady M seize the Scottish throne- what could stop them other than a few shots and some poorly poured beer? When presented by Shit-faced Shakespeare NO ONE can predict the ending! 

Shakespeare's greatest works come up against Boston's tipsiest cutting edge theatre troupe to create Shit-faced Shakespeare: MacBeth. Absolutely the most accessible, chaotic, gut-busting Shakespeare in the US. CAPA welcomes Shit-faced Shakespeare: Macbeth to the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Friday, September 25 at 8 pm.

An entirely serious Shakespeare play, with an entirely shit-faced cast member. The original, award winning, international smash-hit direct from London's West End. 

Founded in 2010 in the UK and first arriving on US shores back in 2015. Shit-faced Shakespeare has delighted audiences all over the States with their highfalutin cocktail of traditional Elizabethan theater and balls-to-the-wall drunken shenanigans. Accept no poor relations, pale imitations or paltry recreations, see the authentic Shit-faced Shakespeare show which started it all. 

Featuring a revolving cast of Boston's finest actors, the choicest cuts of Shakespearian classics and more inebriated antics than you can violently shake a cod piece at. Shit-faced Shakespeare is the unique theatrical experience that has left audiences roaring in the aisles the world over. 

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