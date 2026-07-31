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Boney James to Bring SLOW BURN Tour to Southern Theatre

The performance will take place at the Southern Theatre on November 19.

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Boney James to Bring SLOW BURN Tour to Southern Theatre

 

CAPA will welcome four-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz/R&B sax player Boney James back to Columbus for a Thursday, November 19, show in the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.).

A feeling that grows with a slow but deliberate intensity. For saxophonist and composer Boney James, these words perfectly describe the music he has crafted for his latest Concord Records album, Slow Burn.

Slow Burn is a new high point in a remarkable career that now spans more than three decades and includes a long list of accolades; four GRAMMY nominations, three NAACP Image Award nominations, a Soul Train Award for Best Jazz Album and four RIAA Gold Record certifications. In 2009, Billboard named James one of the Top 3 Contemporary Jazz Artists of the decade. In 2024, Boney became the first ever artist to score 20 number one singles on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart.

By the time he entered his teens, James was already gigging with bands, and he turned pro at 19. After years of paying his dues with artists like The Isley Brothers, Teena Marie and many more, Boney cut his first album on an independent label, which led immediately to a major label deal and a string of increasingly successful recordings and nonstop touring.

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