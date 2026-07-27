THE LIGHTNING THIEF to Open at Abbey Theater of Dublin This Summer

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The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present 'The Lightning Thief.' Evening performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. Matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8, 9 and 16. All performances will take place at the Abbey Theater of Dublin. Tickets are $20 for general admission.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus' master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

'We are excited to bring the world of 'Percy Jackson' to life on stage,' says the Abbey Theater of Dublin Supervisor Joe Bishara. 'This coming-of-age musical of myths is the perfect summer musical to showcase the Abbey Theater's pre-professional company.'

The cast for 'The Lightning Thief' is as follows: Ava Rogers (Percy Jackson), Tori Edwardson (Annabeth), Jake Thomas (Grover), Austin Slinger (Mr. D/Dionysus), Ian Tremante (Luke), Connor Bird (Gabe Ugliano), Maggie Zhang (Sally Jackson/The Oracle), Victoria Urbaez Pinzon (Sally Jackson/The Oracle), Will Norfleet (Mr. Brunner/Chiron), Yasmin Block (Clarisse), Jayden Keidan (Clarisse U.S./Ensemble), Claire Richey (Mrs. Dodds), Estelle Woolford (Ensemble), Mable Voeller (Ensemble), Jaxson Hall (Ensemble), Leah Levingston (Ensemble), Owen Suarez (Ensemble), Avery Waddell (Ensemble), Emma Sheen (Ensemble), Maggie Fitzpatrick (Ensemble), Erika Raju (Ensemble), Emma Mytinger (Ensemble), Jessa Beard (Ensemble), Quinn Bailey (Ensemble), Nicholas Vertucci (Ensemble), and Elisabeth Black (Ensemble).

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