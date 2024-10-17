Jazz Arts Group Welcomes Jon Lampley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jazz Arts Group Columbus will welcome Ohio native and founding member of the dynamic Columbus group the Huntertones, Jon Lampley, for one night. Lampley is currently a member of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show Band and will bring his show Night Service with Jon Lampley to the Lincoln Theatre on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m.

“Jon Lampley is such a steward of the incredible jazz scene here in Columbus, and we can’t wait to have him at the Lincoln as part of his tour,” said Katy Coy, Jazz Arts Group CEO. “This will be an incredible evening, and we can’t wait to welcome him back to the Columbus stage.”

Lampley made his name as a consummate player on trumpet and sousaphone and has been an essential contributor to some of the most versatile, hardest-grooving ensembles currently at work. Since 2015, he’s played in the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, helmed by vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato and led earlier by the jazz, pop, and R&B sensation Jon Batiste. Lampley also co-founded the jazz-funk group Huntertones, and has performed in front of tens of thousands at amphitheaters, arenas, and festivals with jam-rockers O.A.R.

Until Lampley was 18, he lived much of his life inside his church in Akron, Ohio: service every Sunday, learning his craft in the band, going to church camp and Bible study. He would continue his musical voyage in Columbus, at The Ohio State University School of Music as well as within The Ohio State University Marching Band. Soon after college, he moved to Brooklyn, New York where he currently resides.

“Columbus Ohio is a second home to me. Between attending The Ohio State University and being immersed in the eclectic central Ohio Music scene, the years spent here were some of the most formative to my growth as an artist,” said Lampley. “I could not be more excited to bring my debut solo project 'Night Service' to the legendary Lincoln Theatre. I'm excited for the Columbus fans who know me from Huntertones to get to experience a new side of my artistry that combines my church upbringing with all of the other musical entities that have influenced my sound!"

Lampley’s latest album, titled "Night Service," features musicians from the Late Show Band as well as the Huntertones. His stop at the Lincoln will be a genre-bending evening and the homecoming performance of his tour. Tickets for Night Service with Jon Lampley are $39.72 and are available at jazzartsgroup.org or by calling the CBUSArts box office at 614-469-0939.





