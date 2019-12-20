JERSEY BOYS Returns To Columbus For A Limited Engagement At The Palace

The Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, makes its much-anticipated return to Columbus to play the Palace Theatre for three performances only January 10 and 11. Part of the PNC Broadway in Columbus series, JERSEY BOYS is being presented by CAPA and Broadway in Columbus.

Performances are as follows:

Friday, January 10, 8 pm

Saturday, January 11, 2 pm & 8 pm

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia).

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005, and by the time it closed more than 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. The JERSEY BOYS US National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on December 1, 2006, and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. JERSEY BOYS is also currently touring the United Kingdom and Australia.

The JERSEY BOYS design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (scenic design), Jess Goldstein (costume design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony Award for his lighting design of JERSEY BOYS), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Clark (projections design), Charles LaPointe (wig and hair design), Steve Orich (orchestrations), and Ron Melrose (music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements, and incidental music).

JERSEY BOYS is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link and Rick Steiner.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. Seasons Greetings: A JERSEY BOYS Christmas, a holiday CD featuring international cast members of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records.

www.JerseyBoysTour.com





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You