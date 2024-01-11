Interview: Matthew Michael Moore of THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater Of Dublin

Moore out to get a high ‘R’ rating in THE DRUMS OF WAR

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd Photo 3 Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd
Interview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe Center Photo 4 Interview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe Center

Interview: Matthew Michael Moore of THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater Of Dublin

Interview: Matthew Michael Moore of THE DRUMS OF WAR at Abbey Theater Of Dublin

After being cast as Winston Churchill for the upcoming play THE DRUMS OF WAR, Matthew Michael Moore has been at war with the letter R.

“There's that first 24 hours which you're really excited about (being cast as Winston Churchill)” Moore said with a chuckle. “Then 24 hours later, you're like, ‘What on earth have I done?’ The sheer amount of information available is truly overwhelming.

“For me, it's all about the R sound. (In Churchill’s famous, ‘We Will Fight Them On The Beaches’ speech, delivered to the House of Commons in 1940), there are so many times when he uses word that have ‘er’ sound. (Moore drops into a thick English accent), ‘We shall never surrender.’

 “He constantly says ‘Hitler’ and ‘war,’ which have that unique R sound. It’s a particularly important one to nail because it sounds very British when you do it correctly.”
DRUMS OF WAR’s run at the Abbey Theater of Dublin (5600 Post Road in Dublin) will challenge Moore’s diction. Written by retired Ohio Supreme Court justice Herb Brown, a six-person cast performs the show January 19-20 and 25-27 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on January 20, 21 and 28.

Several top American actors have struggled with the British accent. (Kevin Costner’s performance in 1991’s ROBIN HOOD: PRINCE OF THIEVES is particularly cringeworthy.)

To get it right, Moore studied Churchill’s speeches on YouTube and worked with dialect coach Sheila Landahl via Zoom to help him master that tricky “R” sound. Landahl, who lives in Chicago, and Moore both attended the Academy for Classical Acting at George Washington University.

“Once you start memorizing these lines and getting them in your bones, it's a little hard to change so I needed to get it right from the beginning,” he said. “I take comfort that most people haven’t seen Churchill speak. If I were playing someone from the 21st century that we're all familiar with, it’d be different. If I can nail (Churchill’s mannerisms) about 80% of the time, I'll be happy.”

In DRUMS OF WAR, Harry Lloyd Hopkins (played by Dayton Willison), the Secretary of Commerce who was an architect of the New Deal as well as a confidant of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, serves as a go-between for Churchill and Roosevelt (Scott Douglas Wilson) as Hitler tightens his squeeze on Europe. Josie Merkle (Eleanor Roosevelt), Jacob Erney (Anthony Eden) and Sean Taylor (Brendan Bracken) round out the six-person cast.

“The play is about influence,” Moore said. “Hopkins, who nobody knows about, had tremendous influence over this war. He was an influencer on both sides of the pond.

“Roosevelt took his advice and Churchill took his advice. It's fascinating to get a sense of what went on behind closed doors and who talked who into what.”

The look behind the locked doors is familiar territory for Brown, whose play THE PRICE OF POWER about the relationship between Kennedy and J. Edgar Hoover, debuted at Abbey Theater of Dublin last winter.

Moore enjoys director Joe Bishara’s commitment to produce locally written work.

“The Abbey’s a beautiful space and they've got this great built-in audience that loves to see the shows,” said Moore who played Flynn in A YANKEE GOES HOME last year. “Joe's direction and leadership is awesome. It's inspiring to see the sheer number of productions they do in a (year).”

Mastering the British R is a small victory in a series of battles for Moore. When he was attending an Ohio State football game in 2018, Moore noticed he had this twitch in his hands. A year later, Moore was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system.

According to the Parkinson Foundation, over 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease each year. Actors Michael J. Fox, Bob Hoskins, and Alan Alda, singer Linda Ronstadt, former boxer Muhammad Ali and evangelist Billy Graham are among the celebrities who have either have or had the disease.

Yet Moore said the diagnosis was a devastating blow.

“As an actor, a lot of bad stuff goes through your head,” he said. “I thought, ‘My career is over. What am I going to do next? Can I still pursue this passion?’”

Moore’s shaking hand can be misinterpreted as nervousness when he is on stage. To battle this misconception, he lists being a Parkinson’s advocate in his profile.

“I have learned a couple of tricks (to hide the tremors),” he said. “I will sit on my hands or keep them in my pockets.”

 Tremors are an external expression of things going on inside Moore’s body, such as anxiety and depression.

“When your dopamine isn't working correctly, a lot of things go wrong,” he said. “I worry my tremors and whatnot are going to get me to the point where I might not be able to be in these productions.”

Moore created his own play, WHAT I DIDN’T SAY: A JOURNEY THROUGH PARKINSON’S. The play is based on interviews Moore conducted with Parkinson’s patients. Thanks to grants from the Ohio Arts Council, actors Moore and Krista Lively-Stauffer, and director Matt Hermes have been touring “all over” with this play. Stops included seven shows inside Ohio, at a Ping Pong for Good festival in Los Angeles last August, and a reading of the play at the World Parkinson’s Congress in Barcelona, last July.

“I became determined by Parkinson’s instead of being devastated by it,” Moore said. “I thought, ‘I'm going to find a way around this sucker.’ I wrote a play so I could be in it as a Parkinson's patient. It did not really matter what my symptoms were, I could still do this play.”

Enter Your Article Text Here!




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week Photo
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week

Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club presents You Can't Take It With You. Performances will run from January 18-20 at 7pm.

2
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadways THE WHOS TOMMY Photo
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

The Who’s Tommy is a 5-time Tony Award-winning musical. This dazzling rock spectacular will exhilarate audiences with a story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. After witnessing the murder of his mother's lover by his father, Tommy is traumatized into a catatonic state. Young Tommy floats through life in post-World War II England suffering abuse from sadistic relatives and neighbors. Recommended for Children 13 and above due to language and content. Performances run January 12 - 28, 2024 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75899

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Columbus! Winners include Weathervane Playhouse, The Abbey Theater of Dublin, and more.

4
Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd Photo
Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd

Produced and directed by Julie Klein, PILLOW TALK provides a collection of Shadowbox Live’s best skits of the past year, hits the right notes for a variety of patrons. the two-act mixture of rock and roll and comedy opened Jan. 5 and runs through April 13 at the troupe’s stage at 503 S. Front Street in downtown Columbus.

From This Author - Paul Batterson

Since 2013, Paul Batterson has had a secret life: being a volunteer writer for BroadwayWorld. During this time, he has had the pleasure to see some of the best plays, musicals, and concerts, inte... Paul Batterson">(read more about this author)

Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live CrowdReview: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd
Interview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe CenterInterview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe Center
Interview: Robert Petkoff of MOULIN ROUGE at Ohio TheatreInterview: Robert Petkoff of MOULIN ROUGE at Ohio Theatre
Review: HIP HOP NUTCRACKER 'Blows' Audience Away at Palace TheatreReview: HIP HOP NUTCRACKER 'Blows' Audience Away at Palace Theatre

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
The Cher Show in Columbus The Cher Show
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/27-1/27)
The Color Purple in Columbus The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
The Lion King in Columbus The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
Moulin Rouge! in Columbus Moulin Rouge!
Ohio Theatre (1/02-1/14)
What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's in Columbus What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's
German Village Meeting Haus (2/04-2/04)PHOTOS
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/26-1/26)
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
The Drums of War in Columbus The Drums of War
Abbey Theater of Dublin (1/19-1/28)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You