IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE & More to Screen at The Avalon Theatre This Holiday Season

Going to the movies is a time-honored tradition, and The Avalon Theatre is ready this holiday season with a full slate of exciting Christmas movies. Every family has a favorite, and they aren't all the same. With that in mind, The Avalon Theatre is offering a wide selection, from the classic "A Christmas Story" to the debatable Christmas film "Die Hard". Whether you are a traditionalist or a little more adventurous, The Avalon Theatre will feature holiday films for you and your entire family.

Our holiday movie series kicks off on Black Friday (November 29) at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm with the perennial holiday favorite "It's A Wonderful Life" Take a break from Christmas shopping and reconnect with the true spirit of Christmas as George Bailey learns about his place in the world and how important he is to the people in his life. The Sensory Friendly screening will be at 2:00 pm Nov. 29 in conjunction with the Union County Board of Developmental Disability, and a standard screening will start at 7:00 pm, on Nov. 29.

Small Business Saturday (November 30) at The Avalon Theatre will feature local small business vendors in the lobby for The Avalon's Small Business Saturday Market and a screening of "A Christmas Story" at 2:00 pm. The classic tale is about life in the days leading up to Christmas and a boy named Ralphie who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a "Red Ryder BB Gun." Round out your festive Thanksgiving weekend on Sunday with the Annual Marysville Elks Christmas Parade starting at 2pm followed by the screening of the charming locomotive adventure "The Polar Express" on Sunday, December 1 at 4 pm. Come in your favorite holiday pajamas for the perfect end to an action-packed Thanksgiving weekend.

Christmas movies will continue throughout December with classics and quirky films perfect for everyone in your family. Join us for your favorite traditional classics: "Elf" "Christmas Vacation", Jim Carrey in "Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas", and "White Christmas." Or grab a group of buddies to help you convince the world that your favorite Christmas movie really is a Christmas movie at screenings of "Die Hard" and "Gremlins"

The Avalon Theatre will close out the holiday season with the 1954 classic film "White Christmas" on Saturday, December 21, at 7:00 pm. This yearly screening of "White Christmas" is quickly becoming a holiday tradition for many Union County families and it's the perfect occasion to get your family out to celebrate the holiday season.

Make plans to bring your entire family to The Avalon Theatre this Holiday season to celebrate the joy of Christmas. In addition to the exciting movie series, The Avalon Theatre will present Holiday concerts, plays, and operas throughout the season. Tickets to all movies in the holiday movie series are $8. For a full list of events and to buy tickets, please visit theavalontheatre.org/events. As always, our delicious concessions will be available for purchase featuring local, organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, treats from The Scott's Miracle-Gro Foundation Marquee Club, and drinks from our bar (non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages).

The Avalon Theatre Christmas Movie Schedule:

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (Sensory Friendly) - Friday, November 29, 2024 | 2:00 pm

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Friday, November 29, 2024 | 7:00 pm

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Saturday, November 30, 2024 | 2:00 pm

THE POLAR EXPRESS - Sunday, December 01, 2024 | 4:00 pm

DIE HARD - Wednesday, December 04, 2024 | 7:00 pm

ELF - Saturday, December 07, 2024 | 2:00 pm

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION - Wednesday, December 11, 2024 | 7:00 pm

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - Saturday, December 14, 2024 | 2:00 pm

GREMLINS - Wednesday, December 18, 2024 | 7:00 pm

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 7:00 pm

