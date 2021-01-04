Gallery Players At The Jewish Community Center Of Greater Columbus To Produce I DO!, I DO!

Gallery Players and the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus (Columbus JCC) has announced the production and virtual screenings of I do, I do; Book and lyrics by Tom Jones, Music by Harvey Schmidt. Join them from the comfort of your living room on either Saturday, January 23rd at 7:30PM or Sunday, January 24th at 2:00PM. Tickets are $15 per screening device and available for purchase at columbusjcc.org/gallery-players. I DO! I DO! is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI) All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

With the only characters being portrayed by real-life married couple, Chris and Kristen Rusen, this production of I Do!, I Do! is taking the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 very seriously. Intense safety precautions, modified rehearsals, and long Zoom production meetings have enabled Gallery Players and the Columbus JCC to make this happen.

The story of a marriage is at the center of I Do! I Do!. It is an intimate and nostalgic work written as a star vehicle for theatre legends, Mary Martin and Robert Preston and the original Broadway production received seven Tony Award nominations. This touching story of two soul mates navigating the perils of life is set to a tuneful, charming score. The show begins with Michael and Agnes on their wedding day. Their vows behind them, they look forward to spending the rest of their lives together. Watch as they go through their wedding night jitters, raise a family, and negotiate midlife crises. Michael eventually admits to his infidelity, and, although Agnes is angered by his actions, she forgives him, and the couple reconciles. They rediscover how much they really need each other. Then, after 50 years of marriage, the couple leaves their house to the next pair of newlyweds.

Shana Beigelman, Community Engagement Program Manager at the JCC, says "The company for the show is comprised of an experienced and talented team of Gallery Player veterans who are donating much of their time for this production. Each one recognizes how critical it is to move forward with their season and many of whom have not worked at all in months due to COVID-19. Gallery Players is not just a theater, it is a community, and it is a family. From donating props to helping with the sets, the community has answered our call for help."

Gallery Players has a rich history of over 70 years of producing high quality shows for hundreds of audiences. Gallery Players produces theater of the highest artistic expression, reflecting a Jewish perspective while exploring our common humanity. Building on its rich history, Gallery Players strives to challenge and inspire audiences and artists alike. Gallery Players became the first community theater in Central Ohio to implement a casting policy that did not discriminate based on race, religion, or gender. Today, Gallery Players continues this inclusive tradition. They always strive to bring Central Ohio the best that community theatre can offer, which can only be achieved by relying on the talents of a diverse cross section of people. These talented people will be the ones that ensure Gallery stays strong for another 60+ seasons!