GREASE & More to be Featured in Film Series At The Avalon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ready, Set, Action Film Series at The Avalon Theatre will kick off with DAYS OF THUNDER on Friday, August 02 at 7:00 pm. Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) enters the high-pressure world of NASCAR racing. He's a hot driver with a hot temper, and this attitude gets him into trouble not only with other drivers but members of his own team as well.

The next film to take over the big screen will be the ultimate motorhead musical GREASE on Saturday, August 10 at 7:00 pm. Experience the friendships, romances, and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of "Grease," the most successful movie musical of all time. Starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

After the world of greasers, the series moves on to choppers with EASY RIDER on Saturday, August 17 at 2:00 pm. Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper), two Harley-riding hippies, complete a drug deal in Southern California and decide to travel cross-country in search of spiritual truth. After a series of harrowing events, the two travelers wonder if they will ever find a way to live peacefully in America.

Following the cinematic classic will be TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 pm. The world of racing doesn't take itself too seriously in this kooky comedy from Will Ferrel. NASCAR superstar Ricky Bobby (Ferrell) is at the top of his game; adored by fans, a trophy wife by his side, and incredible wealth. But Ricky loses it all when French Formula One champion Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) roars onto the scene. Ricky, with the help of his ruthless father, must pull himself out of the depths of despair and restore his honor on the racetrack.

Next up is a film about a little snail that could, TURBO on Saturday, August 24. To reach our entire community, this fun kid's film will feature a screening in English and a screening in Spanish. Catch Turbo at 2:00 pm in English and 7:00 pm in Spanish. Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail gets a chance to leave his slow-paced life behind when a freak accident gives him the power of super speed. Newly revved-up, Turbo embarks on an extraordinary quest to enter and win the Indianapolis 500.

The finale of this adrenaline-packed series is the action-packed SPEED RACER, playing on Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 pm. Born into a family business of race cars, Speed Racer (Emile Hirsch) is one of the track's hot stars. When Speed turns down an offer from the head of Royalton Industries, he uncovers a secret. Powerful moguls fix the races to boost profits. Hoping to beat the executive, Speed enters the same arduous cross-country race that killed his brother.

The Ready, Set, Action Movie Series sponsored by Honda Marysville Motorsports plays throughout August. Tickets for all movies are only $8 and can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org, or you can stop by The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S Main Street, Marysville, OH.. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all events. The Avalon Theatre offers a variety of concessions at The Marquee Club, including fresh organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, wraps & pizza by the slice from Leon's Garage, alcoholic & non-alcoholic drinks, candy, and more.

Comments