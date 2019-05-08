First-ever Capa Marquee Awards Announces 2019 Nominees

Click Here for More Articles on Jimmy Awards

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the nominees in all 10 categories of the first-ever CAPA Marquee Awards. Designed to recognize and celebrate the wealth of high-caliber musical theatre talent in central Ohio, the newly created awards program sent adjudicators to performances of each of the 10 participating high schools' musical theatre productions to evaluate nominated students/productions in the categories of Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, and Outstanding Student Orchestra Performance. Adjudicators also separately evaluated hard-copy submissions in the categories of Backstage Excellence and Outstanding Technical Achievement.

Nominees for the 2019 CAPA Marquee Awards are:

Outstanding Student Orchestra

Dublin Jerome High School, Into the Woods

Hilliard Darby High School, Young Frankenstein

Thomas Worthington High School, Children of Eden

Backstage Excellence Sponsored by the Owens Family

Senior Production Team, Bishop Watterson High School, The Addams Family (School Edition)

Technical Run Crew, Dublin Jerome High School, Into the Woods

Production Crew, Hilliard Darby High School, Young Frankenstein

Set & Stage Crew, Olentangy Orange High School, Seussical

Production Technicians, Westerville South High School, Catch Me If You Can

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Henry Brandstaetter, Pickerington High School North, Stage Management, Mamma Mia!

Avery Caiazza, Olentangy Orange High School, Props Design, Seussical

Mandy Flanagan, Bishop Watterson High School, Lighting Design, The Addams Family (School Edition)

Kyra Hanes, Dublin Jerome High School, Costume Design, Into the Woods

Grace Mayo, Dublin Jerome High School, Scenic Design, Into the Woods

Caitlin O'Brien, Dublin Jerome High School, Stage Management, Into the Woods

Outstanding Ensemble Sponsored by Otterbein University

Dublin Jerome High School, Into the Woods

Eastmoor Academy High School, Rent (School Edition)

Pickerington High School North, Mamma Mia!

Thomas Worthington High School, Children of Eden

Westerville South High School, Catch Me If You Can

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ethan Embi, Dublin Jerome High School, The Mysterious Man in Into the Woods

Mikey Masciola, Olentangy Orange High School, JoJo in Seussical

David Moir, Dublin Jerome High School, Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods

Wyatt Rider, Pickerington High School North, Bill Austin in Mamma Mia!

Kieran York, Bishop Watterson High School, Lurch in The Addams Family (School Edition)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Izzy Adams, Dublin Jerome High School, Jack's Mother in Into the Woods

Caroline Darling, Thomas Worthington High School, Eve in Children of Eden

Julia Mazurek, Dublin Jerome High School, Cinderella's Stepmother in Into the Woods

Grace Niekamp, Dublin Jerome High School, Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods

Sophia Reza, Olentangy Orange High School, Sour Kangaroo in Seussical

Best Direction Sponsored by Denison University

Seth Harms, Eastmoor Academy High School, Rent (School Edition)

Liz O'Dorisio, Bishop Watterson High School, The Addams Family (School Edition)

Justin Nawman, Thomas Worthington High School, Children of Eden

Cathy Swain-Abrams, Olentangy Orange High School, Seussical

Matt Wolfe, Westerville South High School, Catch Me If You Can

Best Musical Production

Eastmoor Academy High School, Rent (School Edition)

Olentangy Orange High School, Seussical

Pickerington High School North, Mamma Mia!

Thomas Worthington High School, Children of Eden

Westerville South High School, Catch Me If You Can

Best Actress in a Leading Role Sponsored by White Castle

Bella Eberhardt, Pickerington High School North, Donna in Mamma Mia!

Nana Eshun, Eastmoor Academy High School, Joanne Jefferson in Rent (School Edition)

Maeve Gallagher, Dublin Jerome High School, Cinderella in Into the Woods

Ava Gellegani, Dublin Jerome High School, Little Red in Into the Woods

Emma Murphy, Westerville South High School, Brenda Strong in Catch Me If You Can

Best Actor in a Leading Role Sponsored by Danbert

Marshawn Clodfelter, Eastmoor Academy High School, Angel Dumott Schunard in Rent (School Edition)

Jeremy Hardjono, Olentangy Orange High School, Horton the Elephant in Seussical

Ian Hoffman, Olentangy Orange High School, The Cat in the Hat in Seussical

Caleb Jingo, Westerville South High School, Carl Hanratty in Catch Me If You Can

Oliver Runyon, Westerville South High School, Frank Abagnale, Jr. in Catch Me If You Can

On June 3, the CAPA Marquee Awards will announce the winners of each category at a student showcase event at the Lincoln Theatre. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards showcase will include live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy Award nominees and receive a CAPA-sponsored trip to attend "Jimmys Week" in New York City, a nine-day professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts, and compete on the national level for the 2019 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and the 2019 Jimmy Award Best Performance by an Actress.

The Jimmy Awards program impacts more than 100,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program sends a Best Actress and a Best Actor winner from each of these competitions to New York for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on Broadway. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $2 million in educational scholarships. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

The CAPA Marquee Awards are part of CAPA's 50th anniversary celebration made possible through the generous support of the American Electric Power Foundation and Nationwide, with special support provided by Huntington Bank.





