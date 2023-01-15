Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present CLUE: ONSTAGE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION)

Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club brings a classic board game and motion picture to life with Clue: Onstage (High School Edition). Six guests assemble at remote Boddie Manor for a dinner party. When their host turns up dead, the guests must race to find the killer. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Join us for this comedic whodunit to find out.

Written by Sandy Rustin, Directed by Doug Benoit and Lev Hund with Technical Director Dan Stowell. Cast: Bryce Barta, Peyton Conrad, Connor Caviness, Connor Dively, Haja Dabo, Kai Ellsworth, Phoenix Gray, Corey Hamm, Masha Kochanenkova, Maryame Lamsihdi, Grace Laramore, Lily Marrocco, Bella Mytinger, Ava Patten and Zach Shrader. Head Techs: Aiden Adkins, Sophie Bannister, Kenzie Harris, Lain Hosken, Mia Kadar, Mia McElwain, Raneem Miari, Ian Quan, Sapna Rajesh, Anna Ruiz, Jo Sims, and Via Wirth. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts.com.

Performances will take place January 26, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin). Tickets, $7 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at dchsdrama.booktix.com or by cash at the door beginning at 6:30p.m. prior to the performance.

About DCHS Drama Club

Our mission is to provide frequent, brilliant theatrical opportunities for our students and the Dublin community. DCHS Drama Club productions for the 2022-23 season are Newsies, Glimpse, Clue, Fiddler on the Roof and Romeo & Juliet. DCHS was among 19 local high schools selected by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) to participate in the 2022-23 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation and showcased their talents in Newsies.

For more information, visit the Dublin Coffman Theater webpage.

Follow us on Instagram (@dchsdramaclub).

About the CAPA Marquee Awards

The CAPA Marquee Awards celebrates the accomplishments of area high school students and teachers by recognizing achievements by participating central Ohio schools. To participate, schools register to have their production reviewed by a qualified team of adjudicators, who then provide the directors and students with valuable feedback. During the spring, CAPA presents an award showcase. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the showcase features outstanding performances from participating high schools and celebrates their enthusiasm, dedication, and talent while encouraging participating schools to grow and continue improving their programs. Tickets go on sale in the spring for the 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards Showcase at the Ohio Theatre! To learn more, please visit www.capamarqueeawards.com.

Photo Credit: Adam Kadar