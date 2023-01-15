Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present CLUE: ONSTAGE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION)

Performances will run January 26-28 at 7pm.

Jan. 15, 2023  

Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present CLUE: ONSTAGE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION)

Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club brings a classic board game and motion picture to life with Clue: Onstage (High School Edition). Six guests assemble at remote Boddie Manor for a dinner party. When their host turns up dead, the guests must race to find the killer. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Join us for this comedic whodunit to find out.

Written by Sandy Rustin, Directed by Doug Benoit and Lev Hund with Technical Director Dan Stowell. Cast: Bryce Barta, Peyton Conrad, Connor Caviness, Connor Dively, Haja Dabo, Kai Ellsworth, Phoenix Gray, Corey Hamm, Masha Kochanenkova, Maryame Lamsihdi, Grace Laramore, Lily Marrocco, Bella Mytinger, Ava Patten and Zach Shrader. Head Techs: Aiden Adkins, Sophie Bannister, Kenzie Harris, Lain Hosken, Mia Kadar, Mia McElwain, Raneem Miari, Ian Quan, Sapna Rajesh, Anna Ruiz, Jo Sims, and Via Wirth. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts.com.

Performances will take place January 26, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin). Tickets, $7 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at dchsdrama.booktix.com or by cash at the door beginning at 6:30p.m. prior to the performance.

About DCHS Drama Club

Our mission is to provide frequent, brilliant theatrical opportunities for our students and the Dublin community. DCHS Drama Club productions for the 2022-23 season are Newsies, Glimpse, Clue, Fiddler on the Roof and Romeo & Juliet. DCHS was among 19 local high schools selected by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) to participate in the 2022-23 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation and showcased their talents in Newsies.

For more information, visit the Dublin Coffman Theater webpage.

Follow us on Instagram (@dchsdramaclub).

About the CAPA Marquee Awards

The CAPA Marquee Awards celebrates the accomplishments of area high school students and teachers by recognizing achievements by participating central Ohio schools. To participate, schools register to have their production reviewed by a qualified team of adjudicators, who then provide the directors and students with valuable feedback. During the spring, CAPA presents an award showcase. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the showcase features outstanding performances from participating high schools and celebrates their enthusiasm, dedication, and talent while encouraging participating schools to grow and continue improving their programs. Tickets go on sale in the spring for the 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards Showcase at the Ohio Theatre! To learn more, please visit www.capamarqueeawards.com.

Photo Credit: Adam Kadar




Photos: First look at MTVarts A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS Photo
Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS
Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $7. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman. Performances are Jan 13 & 14 7:30 pm, Jan 15 2:00 pm at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For Music Educator Awards Photo
Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For Music Educator Awards
The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for their 26th annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education. Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.
Interview: THE PRICE OF POWER at Abbey Theater Photo
Interview: THE PRICE OF POWER at Abbey Theater
What did our critic think of THE PRICE OF POWER at Abbey Theater?
Columbus Symphonys Masterworks Season Continues Into 2023 Photo
Columbus Symphony's Masterworks Season Continues Into 2023
The Columbus Symphony's 2022-23 Masterworks Season continues into the new year, showcasing the best in orchestral music by composers including Brahms, Beethoven, Mozart, Mahler, Schubert and many more, as well as works that will be performed for the first time on the Ohio Theatre stage.

More Hot Stories For You


Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For Music Educator AwardsColumbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For Music Educator Awards
January 10, 2023

The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for their 26th annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education. Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.
Columbus Symphony's Masterworks Season Continues Into 2023Columbus Symphony's Masterworks Season Continues Into 2023
January 6, 2023

The Columbus Symphony's 2022-23 Masterworks Season continues into the new year, showcasing the best in orchestral music by composers including Brahms, Beethoven, Mozart, Mahler, Schubert and many more, as well as works that will be performed for the first time on the Ohio Theatre stage.
Abbey Theater of Dublin Presents the World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER This MonthAbbey Theater of Dublin Presents the World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER This Month
January 3, 2023

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere production of the play 'The Price of Power,' written by Central Ohio playwright, author and retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown. Performances run January 13-22.
Abbey Theater of Dublin to Present World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER in JanuaryAbbey Theater of Dublin to Present World Premiere of THE PRICE OF POWER in January
December 19, 2022

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere production of the play 'The Price of Power,' written by Central Ohio playwright, author and retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown. The production will be performed in-person January 13-14 and 19-21 at 7 p.m.; January 15, 21 and 22 at 2 p.m.
HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE IN CONCERT Comes To Ohio Theatre In FebruaryHARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE IN CONCERT Comes To Ohio Theatre In February
December 6, 2022

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Ohio Theatre with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert, the sixth film in the Harry Potter series.
share