Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club will present High School Musical One Act Edition in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin).

Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical, led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Directed by Dan Stowell. Cast in the production are: Kai Ellsworth, Mia Kadar, Ainsley Mustard, Eleanor Pesce, Sami Mytinger, Bryce Barta, Emmett Van Buskirk, Maryame Lamsihdi, Nevaeh Ricks, Sophia Ives, Peyton Conrad, Maggie Zhang, Jackson Adams, Katelynn Hanks, Kalai Prakash, Amelie McDaniel, Jenna Kessel, Sammy Grant, Gabe Hund, Jimena Jimenez-Pablo. Crew Heads: Sophie Bannister, Ian Quan, Anna Ruiz, Preethi Vaithianathan, Koi Tjiang, Olivia McLucas, Tristen Doan, Alex Schilling, Lucy Parrill, Yvonne Moore, Aaliyah Mayorov, Brennan Kernaghan and Ashrey Vankadara. Featuring Dublin Coffman High School Faculty.

High School Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). www.mtishows.com. Book by David Simpatico. Music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle. Lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Based on a Disney Channel Original Movie Written by Peter Barsocchini.

Performances will take place October 24, 26, 30 and November 2 at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin). Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at https://www.dublincoffmantheater.org/shows/tickets or by cash at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. prior to the performance.

Comments