Drexel Will Host BLACK FILMMAKING IN HOLLYWOOD: AN EVENING WITH WIL HAYGOOD Next Week

In celebration of the release of Wil Haygood's newest book, Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World, the Drexel Theatre is partnering with Gramercy Books for an evening of conversation and film that explores Black filmmaking in Hollywood. In his groundbreaking, new book, Haygood examines 100 years of Black movies using the struggles and triumphs of the artists and the films themselves as a prism to explore Black culture and the civil rights movement in America. The evening will include an introduction by Haygood, a screening of Foxy Brown (1974), brief Q&A following the film, and book signing in the lobby.

The Drexel presents "Black Filmmaking in Hollywood: An Evening with Wil Haygood" at the Drexel Theatre (2254 E. Main St.) on Thursday, October 21, at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.drexel.net, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. Colorization may also be purchased at the time of ticket purchase or at the event.

Columbus native and former King-Lincoln District resident Wil Haygood is the author of Tigerland, which was a finalist for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize; Showdown, a finalist for an NAACP Image Award; In Black and White; and The Butler, which was made into a film directed by Lee Daniels. He has been a correspondent for The Washington Post and The Boston Globe, where he was a Pulitzer finalist. Haygood is a Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Humanities Fellow and is currently Boadway Distinguished Scholar-in-Residence in the department of media, journalism, and film at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Among Haygood's other books are Two on the River, King of the Cats: The Life and Times of Adam Clayton Powell Jr., The Haygoods of Columbus: A Family Memoir, and Sweet Thunder: The Life and Times of Sugar Ray Robinson.