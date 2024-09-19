Drexel Theatre Announces Mack Glasgow As New Theatre Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drexel Theatre has named Mack Glasgow as its new Theatre Director.

Glasgow has been with the Drexel for eight years, including as Operations Manager and Assistant Director. He had been serving as the Interim Theatre Director since May 2024. During his tenure at the Drexel, he has been involved with every facet of the theatre's operation and helped maintain the theatre through the global pandemic.

Glasgow is a longtime resident of Bexley and a 2012 graduate of Bexley High School.

Brett Reiter, Cinema Columbus Film Festival Director, will be working with Glasgow and the Drexel staff as a Creative Consultant.

“Mack has done an extraordinary job of leading the Drexel since May and has shown great interest and potential in expanding the programming and community involvement that is so important to the success of the Drexel,” CAPA President & CEO Chad Whittington said. “I firmly believe we are positioned to progress towards the long-term goals and aspirations that we have for the Drexel Theatre.”

“Mack's history with and passion for the Drexel make him uniquely well-suited for this role, and I'm excited for the future of the theatre with Mack at the helm,” Jennifer Nelson Carney, Drexel Board Chair, said.

“I enjoy interacting with and getting to know Drexel patrons, and I'm always willing to debate and discuss the films they have come to see,” Glasgow said. “I'm looking forward to working with new and existing community partners on events, special screenings and programs at the theatre.”

