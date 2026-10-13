Devin Teles-Cygnar Joins Columbus Symphony Board
Teles-Cygnar brings three decades of financial services experience and lifelong musical interests to the regional arts organization.
Devin Teles-Cygnar of Northwest Bank Joins Columbus Symphony Board
COLUMBUS, OH (OCTOBER 13, 2026) – The Columbus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) has welcomed Devin Teles-Cygnar, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Northwest Bank, as the newest member of the Columbus
Symphony’s Board of Trustees. Teles-Cygnar was elected at the Board’s regular meeting on September 24.
Teles-Cygnar joined Northwest Bank in 2021 and leads the bank’s marketing and communications organization, oversees its corporate impact strategy, and serves as president of the Northwest Bank Charitable Foundation. He also serves as executive
sponsor of PRISM, Northwest’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group. Over a 30-year career in financial services, Devin has held progressive marketing leadership roles across consumer, small business and mortgage banking at PNC Bank, Fifth Third Bank and ServiceLink,
a division of Fidelity National Financial. He is currently completing his Executive MBA at Cornell University.
“Devin is a tremendous asset to Columbus and to our region’s growing arts and cultural landscape, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to our Board,” said Maureen O’Brien, CEO of the Columbus Symphony. “I’ve had the opportunity to get to know
Devin through his service on our Marketing Advisory Committee and as a regular presence at Symphony concerts, and Northwest has already demonstrated its commitment to the Symphony through its generous philanthropic support. Devin brings valuable expertise,
energy and enthusiasm to our organization, and we’re so happy to welcome him into the Columbus Symphony family.”
A native of Naperville, Illinois, Teles-Cygnar studied piano and organ, including summer study at Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey, and spent his teenage years accompanying choirs throughout his hometown. That lifelong
affinity for music later led him to the board of the Three Rivers Young People’s Orchestra in Pittsburgh, where he served as board chair. His broader board service includes Ohio DECA and the Illinois Foundation for Marketing Education, where he also served
as chair, and he is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh. Teles-Cygnar moved to Columbus in 2021 and lives in Upper Arlington with his husband, Jorge, and their two dogs and a cat. He is the proud father of three sons.
Some of my earliest and most meaningful experiences were at the piano, making music with others,” Teles-Cygnar said. “At Northwest Bank, we believe serving a community means investing in what makes it vibrant. I’m proud to support the Symphony
as it celebrates 75 years of bringing people together through music and helps strengthen Columbus’ thriving arts and culture community.
“Devin’s marketing leadership and his lifelong love of music make him a natural fit for our Board,” said Board Chair Dr. Stephen Markovich, President & CEO of OhioHealth. “His track record of guiding organizations and serving as a board
chair means he already understands what it takes to help an arts institution thrive, and we’re grateful for his commitment as we celebrate our 75th anniversary season.”
The Columbus Symphony
Board of Trustees is composed of talented leaders from across Columbus and Central Ohio, representing major corporations, educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and other community pillars. They bring expertise
in business, finance, marketing, fundraising, education, art, law, government, philanthropy, and many other fields, and are united by their passion for the Columbus Symphony’s mission to inspire and build a strong community through music.
About CSO
The Columbus Symphony (CSO) has served as a cultural cornerstone of Central Ohio since 1951. Each season, the organization engages more than 160,000 people through over
200 concerts, education programs, and community events, while reaching a broader audience of more than 3.7 million through broadcasts, digital media, and other platforms. The Symphony’s artistic vision is rooted in exceptional musical quality, inclusive programming,
and meaningful connections with the community.
At the heart of Columbus Symphony’s mission is a belief that classical music belongs to everyone. By fostering a welcoming concert hall experience and building programs
that meet the community where it is, the Symphony seeks to break down barriers around who classical music is perceived to be for. The goal is simple but powerful: to ensure that Columbus Symphony is a place where anyone in the community can feel welcome and
at home.
During the 2026-27 season, the Columbus Symphony celebrates its 75th anniversary with a yearlong series of concerts, special events, and community celebrations honoring
the orchestra’s legacy and future.
CSO programming includes concert series such as Cardinal Health Masterworks, Pops, and Nationwide Picnic with the Pops; education initiatives serving children, families,
young musicians, and lifelong learners; the Appalachian Music Series, which brings live orchestral music to rural communities and outdoor venues; and a wide range of community engagement performances and events designed to make the transformative power of
music accessible throughout Central Ohio.
For more information, visit
www.columbussymphony.com.
Press Contact:
Jim Fischer | 614.719.6624 | jfischer@capa.com
Lisa Bellamore | lbellamore@crescomms.com
Jim Fischer
(he/him)
Communications Manager
55 E. State Street
Columbus, Ohio 43215
614-719-6624
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