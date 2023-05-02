Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Columbus Symphony's 'Welcome To Spring' Season Finale Also Celebrates Ronald J. Jenkins' 41 Years As Chorus Director

The performances are Friday and Saturday, May 19 & 20, at 7:30 pm at the historic Ohio Theatre.

May. 02, 2023  

Columbus Symphony's 'Welcome To Spring' Season Finale Also Celebrates Ronald J. Jenkins' 41 Years As Chorus Director

Join the Columbus Symphony in celebrating 41 years of musical leadership, service, and friendship as Ronald J. Jenkins takes the podium for his last concerts as Chorus Director of the Columbus Symphony Chorus. The performances are Friday and Saturday, May 19 & 20, at 7:30 pm at the historic Ohio Theatre.

"It's the end of an era," said Daniel Walshaw, COO of the Columbus Symphony. "For 41 years, Ron built this all-volunteer chorus that has become an important addition and mainstay in our programming."

"Welcome to Spring" is also the finale for the Symphony's 2022-23 Masterworks season, featuring beautiful choral works by British composers such as Nimrod from Elgar's Enigma Variations. The program honors Memorial Day with a performance of Vaughan Williams's powerful cantata, Dona Nobis Pacem, and the program also features music by Handel, Britten, and Paulus. Guest artists include concertmaster Joanna Frankel and vocalists Gwendolyn Coleman and Simon Barrad.

There will be a pre-concert talk by Christopher Purdy from WOSU Classical 101 at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are $10.50-$78.50, with children age 6-16 admitted free, and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com or CBUSArts.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

This concert and continued support for the Columbus Symphony Chorus made possible by longtime friend of the Columbus Symphony, Anne H. Melvin.




Columbus Symphony Announces 26th Anniversary Music Educator Awards Winners Photo
Columbus Symphony Announces 26th Anniversary Music Educator Awards Winners
The Columbus Symphony has announced the winners of the 26th Anniversary Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals who make a difference in the community through a dedication to music education and promotion of a greater understanding of and appreciation for the art form.  
Review: REVIEW: PRINCESS BRIDE at Palace Theater Photo
Review: REVIEW: PRINCESS BRIDE at Palace Theater
What did our critic think of REVIEW: PRINCESS BRIDE at Palace Theater? The throng of attendees turned the showing into part rock concert, part Episcopal Church “call and response” worship service. Every joke received a burst of laughter and applause like the crowd was seeing the movie for the first time. Yet every memorable line was recited in time with the actors on the screen.
ANNIE to Play the Ohio Theatre in Columbus in May Photo
ANNIE to Play the Ohio Theatre in Columbus in May
Leapin' Lizards!  PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA have announced that an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE will play at the Ohio Theatre from May 12-14.
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS Returns To Lincoln Rooftop Patio For Second Summer Photo
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS Returns To Lincoln Rooftop Patio For Second Summer
The Lincoln Theatre hosts its second summer season of Wine Down Wednesdays, featuring hot jazz and cool cocktails on the rooftop patio, starting May 31. The outdoor concert series includes live jazz performances from some of Columbus' best talent, sumptuous hors d'oeuvres, and a specially curated wine selection or specialty cocktail.

More Hot Stories For You


Columbus Symphony's 'Welcome To Spring' Season Finale Also Celebrates Ronald J. Jenkins' 41 Years As Chorus DirectorColumbus Symphony's 'Welcome To Spring' Season Finale Also Celebrates Ronald J. Jenkins' 41 Years As Chorus Director
May 2, 2023

Join the Columbus Symphony in celebrating 41 years of musical leadership, service, and friendship as Ronald J. Jenkins takes the podium for his last concerts as Chorus Director of the Columbus Symphony Chorus.
Columbus Symphony Announces 26th Anniversary Music Educator Awards WinnersColumbus Symphony Announces 26th Anniversary Music Educator Awards Winners
May 2, 2023

The Columbus Symphony has announced the winners of the 26th Anniversary Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals who make a difference in the community through a dedication to music education and promotion of a greater understanding of and appreciation for the art form.  
Actors' Theatre Returns To Schiller Park With 2023 Summer Season, FAMILY | HOMEActors' Theatre Returns To Schiller Park With 2023 Summer Season, FAMILY | HOME
May 1, 2023

Actors' Theatre of Columbus will return to its summer home of Schiller Park with a 41st anniversary season that embraces community, the families we choose, and finding a place to call home.
ANNIE to Play the Ohio Theatre in Columbus in MayANNIE to Play the Ohio Theatre in Columbus in May
April 27, 2023

Leapin' Lizards!  PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA have announced that an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE will play at the Ohio Theatre from May 12-14.
Opera Columbus' Annual Cooper-Bing Competition Announces FinalistsOpera Columbus' Annual Cooper-Bing Competition Announces Finalists
April 20, 2023

Opera Columbus' internationally renowned Cooper-Bing Competition has announced the five finalists and judges for its 39th annual event, hosted by Classical 101/WOSU's Christopher Purdy.
share