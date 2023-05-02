Columbus Symphony's 'Welcome To Spring' Season Finale Also Celebrates Ronald J. Jenkins' 41 Years As Chorus Director

Join the Columbus Symphony in celebrating 41 years of musical leadership, service, and friendship as Ronald J. Jenkins takes the podium for his last concerts as Chorus Director of the Columbus Symphony Chorus. The performances are Friday and Saturday, May 19 & 20, at 7:30 pm at the historic Ohio Theatre.

"It's the end of an era," said Daniel Walshaw, COO of the Columbus Symphony. "For 41 years, Ron built this all-volunteer chorus that has become an important addition and mainstay in our programming."

"Welcome to Spring" is also the finale for the Symphony's 2022-23 Masterworks season, featuring beautiful choral works by British composers such as Nimrod from Elgar's Enigma Variations. The program honors Memorial Day with a performance of Vaughan Williams's powerful cantata, Dona Nobis Pacem, and the program also features music by Handel, Britten, and Paulus. Guest artists include concertmaster Joanna Frankel and vocalists Gwendolyn Coleman and Simon Barrad.

There will be a pre-concert talk by Christopher Purdy from WOSU Classical 101 at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are $10.50-$78.50, with children age 6-16 admitted free, and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com or CBUSArts.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

This concert and continued support for the Columbus Symphony Chorus made possible by longtime friend of the Columbus Symphony, Anne H. Melvin.