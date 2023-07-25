Columbus Symphony, Columbus Recreation And Parks Department Offer Five Free Community Concerts

Featuring the entire orchestra performing family-friendly music, ranging from symphonic to pop and movie hits everyone will know and love.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Columbus Symphony, Columbus Recreation And Parks Department Offer Five Free Community Concerts

Columbus Symphony, Columbus Recreation And Parks Department Offer Five Free Community Concerts

The Columbus Symphony and Columbus Recreation and Parks Department are excited to present five free community concerts for Columbus residents to enjoy the first week of August. These Columbus Symphony Community Concerts, now in their third year, feature the entire orchestra performing family-friendly music, ranging from symphonic to pop and movie hits everyone will know and love.

The hour-long concerts will be held at 7 p.m.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Dodge Community Center, 667 Sullivant Ave., 43215
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Woodward Park Community Center, 5147 Karl Road, 43229
  • Thursday, Aug. 3, at Barack Community Center, 580 E. Woodrow Ave., 43207
  • Friday, Aug. 4, at Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave., 43204
  • Sunday, Aug. 6, at Driving Park Community Center, 1100 Rhoads Ave., 43206

“This is our third year for our partnership with the Columbus Symphony, and we are thrilled to bring this back to the Columbus community,” said Columbus Recreation and Parks Department Director Bernita Reese, M.S., CPRP. “This is a great opportunity for Columbus residents to enjoy hearing the gorgeous music of the Columbus Symphony for free at a fun outdoor location like our parks.”

“The Columbus Symphony is incredibly grateful for Columbus Recreation and Parks Department continuing this partnership with the Columbus Symphony,” said Daniel Walshaw, chief operating officer of the Columbus Symphony. “These concerts are a critical part of our commitment to Columbus by ensuring that the joy and inspiration of music is accessible to all in our communities, and that every resident in every neighborhood is a part of our shared story.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets with them to listen to the free concert.

ColumbusRecParks.com and ColumbusSymphony.com

The 2023-24 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city's artists and arts organizations since 1973, and The Columbus Foundation's Gertrude L. Jacob and Richard H. and Ann Shafer funds with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the longest-running, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching a more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 275,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.ColumbusSymphony.com.




