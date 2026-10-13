Central Ohio Symphony String Quartet to Perform at The Avalon Theatre
The program features Samuel Barber's String Quartet, Franz Joseph Haydn's "The Bird," and Franz Schubert's "Death and the Maiden.".
The Central Ohio Symphony String Quartet will perform on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. at The Avalon Theatre in Uptown Marysville for the latest concert from The John Eufinger Symphony Series.
The concert features masterpieces by Samuel Barber, Franz Joseph Haydn, and Franz Schubert, offering music that blends moments of haunting beauty with playful charm and gripping musical drama, fitting for the Halloween season.
The evening begins with Samuel Barber's String Quartet, Op. 11, a deeply emotional work featuring one of classical music's most recognizable and haunting melodies. Its celebrated second movement, Molto adagio, envelops listeners in a powerful atmosphere of longing and reflection.
Next, Franz Joseph Haydn's 'The Bird' string quartet brings a lighter touch to the program, with playful rhythms and birdlike musical phrases that showcase the composer's wit and imagination.
The evening concludes with Franz Schubert's 'Death and the Maiden,' one of the most dramatic and evocative works in the chamber music repertoire. Filled with tension, mystery, and moments of breathtaking intensity, this powerful quartet explores the darker side of the human experience. Its shadowy melodies and urgent rhythms make it an especially fitting musical experience during the Halloween season.
Performed by musicians from the Central Ohio Symphony, the three works invite audiences to experience the full emotional range of chamber music, from delicate beauty to unsettling intensity.
Event Details
Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7 p.m.
The Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main St., Marysville, Ohio
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 13 and under, and an optional dessert-and-show add-on is available; it can be added to tickets at purchase.
Tickets are available at theavalontheatre.org or through The Avalon Theater box office.
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