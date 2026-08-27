Celebrate Columbus Palace Theatre's 100th Anniversary This Fall With Musicals, Concerts & More

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Opened on November 8, 1926, and designed in the spirit of France’s Palais de Versailles, the 2,695-seat Palace Theatre is one of the country’s most stunning and historic theatres. Born as a vaudeville house, it continues to shine in downtown Columbus 100 years later, hosting performances that range across all genres of the performing arts.

To mark the occasion, CAPA has a slate of programs coming this fall. Visit www.capa.com/100-celebration-palace for all the latest.

Palace 100: The Birthday Celebration

Saturday, September 26

1-5 pm

Join us for a FREE community event filled with opportunities to explore, discover, and experience the Palace in ways you don’t get to every day.

Step onto the Palace stage for a one-of-a-kind photo, explore the theatre through tours and activities, and catch pop-up performances from artists across Columbus throughout the day. Learn more about the generations of performers and audiences who have brought the Palace to life over the past century.

Complete a featured activity during your visit for the chance to win one of several $100 CAPA gift certificates, plus pick up a special birthday treat to remember the day.

Whether the Palace already holds decades of memories for you or you’re walking through its doors for the very first time, come be part of this once-in-a-century celebration… and make a Palace memory of your own.

Palace 100: The Genius of Ray Charles

Hosted by Paul Shaffer with Patti Austin, Aloe Blacc and more

Saturday, November 14

7 pm

CAPA will bring a collection of world-class musical talent to the Palace Theatre stage in celebration of the theatre’s 100th birthday. Hosted by legendary bandleader and television personality Paul Shaffer, CAPA will present a tribute to the music and legacy of Ray Charles, who played the Palace multiple times, most recently in 1992.

Shaffer, beloved for his decades as musical director of Late Night with David Letterman, performed with Charles throughout his career. Additionally, the concert is produced by Grammy-winning drummer and producer Gregg Field, who also performed alongside Ray Charles and has assembled an extraordinary cast of artists to honor one of America's greatest musical icons, including Patti Austin, Aloe Blacc, Blessing Offor, Lisa Fischer and more.

Additionally, Columbus native Billy Valentine returns home to celebrate both Ray Charles and one of Columbus' most treasured landmarks. Raised in Columbus as one of thirteen children, Valentine went on to become one of the music industry's most respected vocalists, recording and touring with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Tickets will go on sale for this signature event at 10 am Friday, September 4.

CAPA Haunts the Palace

Wednesday, October 21

4-7 pm

CAPA welcomes Columbus to a FREE, family-friendly Halloween-themed event, CAPA Haunts the Palace. Children of all ages can celebrate the Palace’s 100th birthday with a special, slightly spooky, visit to the Palace Theatre this fall.

Children and adults are invited to wear costumes and explore the Palace Theatre, which will be decorated for the season. In addition to trick-or-treating, guests can also take photos at selfie stations, view a Day of the Dead display and more.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical by Gilbert & Sullivan

Friday and Sunday, November 6 & 8

CAPA and Opera Columbus celebrate the Palace Theatre’s 100th anniversary with the professional regional debut of Pirates! The Penzance Musical by Gilbert & Sullivan, Nov. 6 and 8 at the Palace Theatre.

Opera has long been part of the Palace’s story. In 1984, Opera Columbus began a five-year residency at the Palace through an agreement that also prompted significant improvements to the historic theatre. That decades-long connection continues during the Palace’s centennial with a new take on a classic.

This vibrant reimagining of Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved operetta relocates the story to New Orleans with a jazz- and blues-infused soundscape, Caribbean rhythms, and French Quarter flair. The cast features Columbus native, entertainer, actor and drag icon Nina West as Ruth, with artists from across Columbus’ performing arts community contributing to the production.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

December 8-13

Round out this celebration of the Palace’s 100th birthday with this classic holiday musical that will enchant adults and children alike, hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story.”

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

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