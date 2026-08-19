Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

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Much Ado About Nothing is a witty romantic comedy by William Shakespeare that centers around two couples with very different relationships. Sharp-tongued Beatrice and Benedick engage in verbal warfare while secretly hiding affection for one another. Meanwhile, the young Claudio and Hero quickly fall in love and plan to marry. Plot twist - misunderstandings, tricks, and deception threaten to ruin their happily ever after. Through clever schemes, mistaken identities, and plenty of humor, the characters ultimately discover the truth about love, trust, and forgiveness. Much Ado About Nothing is a family friendly show and sure to be an instant favorite, come see Shakespeare as you've never seen him before.

By William Shakespeare, Adapted by Leo Bennett, Director - Leo Bennett,Cast: Antonia - Gail Matos, Balthasar - Aster Varga, Beatrice - Haley Pearce, Benedick - Coslynn Lingnofski, Borachio - Elizabeth Poklinkowski, Claudio - Summer Hartman, Conrade - Jay Melick, Dogberry - Austen Brown, Don John - Annie Allen, Don Pedro - Connor Rowe, Dogberry - Austen Brown, Don John - Annie Allen, Friar Francis - Jeff Husband, Hero - Kaya Crihfield, Leonato - Scott Gottliebson, Margaret - Carrie Love, Messenger - Dylan Sedam, Rosalind - Nj Salas, Sexton - Jim Scofield, Ursula - Stacy Rowe, Verges - Hollie Staten-Merchant, Watchman - Keigan Kellner, Eros Rowe, Lily Rowe, River Scofield.

Performances are Jul. 31, Aug.20 - 22, at 7:00pm, Aug. 23, at 2:00pm, at the Crossroads Event Center. 2095 West Fair Avenue, Lancaster, OH, 43130. Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/select.php

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

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