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Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS

Memphis will run from Aug. 21 - 3, 2026

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​From the underground dance clubs of 1950’s Memphis, Tennessee, comes the Tony® and Olivier Award-winning musical that bursts off the stage with explosive dancing, irresistible songs, and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love. Inspired by true events, MEMPHIS tells the captivating story of Huey Calhoun, a white radio DJ determined to change the world by bringing blues and soul music to a white southern audience, and Felicia Farrell, a Black club singer ready for her big break. As they defy society’s norms, their journey takes them to the airwaves, where their undeniable chemistry and shared love for rock ‘n’ roll spark a cultural revolution. MEMPHIS is a celebration of music’s power to transcend boundaries and ignite change.  

Book by Joe DiPietro, Music by David Bryan, Lyrics by Joe DiPietro, David Bryan, Director - Tirzah Washington, CAST: Felicia - Ariyah Wallace, Huey - Will Stewart, Delray - Tyrell Reggins, Gladys - Erika Pearsol, Bobby - Marshawn Clodfelter, Mr. Simmons - Jensen Bullard, Gator - Khordel Jackson, Perry Como/Martin/Buck Wiley - Max DeBaltzo, Ensemble - Caleb Baker (U/S Huey), Rasheeda Brown (U/S Felicia), Jason Lawson (U/S Delray), Shiree Houf (U/S Gladys), Anna Defendiefer, Kyria Emigh, Ray'Anna Jones, Deryn Kraner, Rhyse Kraner, Tonya Kraner, Leigh, Joelle McCain, Jim Perine, Stanley Phillips, Imani Roberson, Raychel Schork, Scott Willis, Angela Casa Clark, Andrew Horton, Ian Dean.

Performances run Aug.21, 22, 28 & 29 @ 7:30pm and Aug. 23 & 30 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio  43125.  For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/memphis.html

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ MEMPHIS Image

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