CSO Will Perform With The Ohio Theatre's 'Mighty Morton' Organ For The First Time In 15 Years

CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and the musicians of the Columbus Symphony will feature iconic organ soloist Cameron Carpenter in performances of Joseph Jongen's impressionist masterpiece for organ, Sinfonie Concertante, and Camille Saint-Saëns' Symphony No. 3, popularly known as the "Organ Symphony." Carpenter will perform both works on the Ohio Theatre's powerful "Mighty Morton" theatre pipe organ, the first time the CSO has performed with the rare and magnificent instrument since 2004.

The Columbus Symphony presents the Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony with Cameron Carpenter at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, February 21 and 22, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. The CBUSArts Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion at 7pm (1pm for the Sunday performance).

Postlude - Directly following the performances, patrons are invited to remain in the Ohio Theatre auditorium for a talkback and performance with featured organist Cameron Carpenter.





