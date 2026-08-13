Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s SANCTUARY CITY

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Sanctuary City is a play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok abount two teenage immigrants, B and G, in post 9/11 Neward, NJ, who navigate their friendship and the precarioussness of their lives as undocumented residents in America. The story follows their bond as they face the threat of deportation, culminating in a pact to marry for legal status, which tests their relationship as they grow into young adults and confront the harsh realities of their situation. The play explores themes of love, belonging, sacrifice, and the meaning of "home" through a non-linear, time-fracturing structure. Sanctuary City is a play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok about two teenage immigrants, B and G, in post 9/11 Newark, NJ, who navigate their friendship and the precariousness of their lives as undocumented residents in America. The story follows their bond as they face the threat of deportation, culminating in a pact to marry for legal status, which tests their relationship as they grow into young adults and confront the harsh realities of their situation. The play explores themes of love, belonging, sacrifice, and the meaning of "home" through a non-linear, time-fracturing structure.

By Martyna Majok, Directed by Aaron Mendoza. Featuring Daniel Tewolde as B, Shauna Davis as G, and Keiichi Koshino as Henry.

Performances run Aug. 13, 19 & 20 at 7:30pm, Aug. 14, 15, 21, & 22, at 8:00pm, Aug. 16, at 2:00pm, at MadLab, 227 N 3rd Street, Columbus, OH 43215. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

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