Photos: Get a First Look at GUYS AND DOLLS at Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield
See The cast includes Beau Roberts as Nathan Detroit, Nykera Gardner as Miss Adelaide and more.
You can now get a first look at production photos for The Renaissance Theatre's Broadway Series production of Guys and Dolls, its first in the venue's renovated space.
Set in a colorful, larger-than-life New York City, this beloved show follows gambler Nathan Detroit as he schemes to run the biggest craps game in town while dodging the authorities—and his long-time fiancée, Adelaide. Meanwhile, high-roller Sky Masterson takes a chance on love when he meets the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown.
The cast includes Beau Roberts as Nathan Detroit, Nykera Gardner as Miss Adelaide, Dru Loman as Sky Masterson, Leah Gesouras as Sarah Brown, Nikki Stitak as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Bobbie Bell as Arvide, Drew Traxler as Lt. Brannigan, Jacob Poiner as Harry the Horse, Zakari Ramos as Benny Southstreet, Darius Darmody as Rusty Charlie, McKenna Stoffer as Mimi, Lori Turner as General Cartwright, Jacque Workman as Big Jule, Simon Grogan as Angie the Ox, Kaleb Pickett as Society Max, Rafael Alarcon as Lucky Louie, Cassandra Kurek as Lola, Lillian Woods as Sheila, Madison Kearney as Betty, Grace Riegel as Audrey, Caroline Pletcher as Agatha, Alyssia Pickett as Evelyn, Kadelyn Becker as Bubbles, Jackie Metz as Judy, Milo McDonald as Calvin, Carter King as Good Time Charley, Angelo Procopio as Sorrowful Jones, and featuring the voice of Steve Higgins as Master of Ceremonies.
Guys and Dolls continues this weekend with performances on Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, August 9 at 2:30 PM. Tickets for the remaining performances are available now.
Nikki Stitak, Drew Traxler
Dru Loman, Beau Roberts
Beau Roberts, Jacob Poiner, Ensemble
Nykera Gardner, Beau Roberts
Nikki Stitak, Zakari Ramos
Nykera Gardner, Beau Roberts
Leah Gesouras
Nykera Gardner, Ensemble
Dru Loman, Ensemble
The cast
Zakari Ramos
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