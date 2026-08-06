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Paula Poundstone to Bring Stand-Up Show to CAPA's Lincoln Theatre

The comedian, known for her podcast, NPR panelist role, and HBO specials, will perform on Friday, October 30.

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Paula Poundstone to Bring Stand-Up Show to CAPA's Lincoln Theatre

 

CAPA will present the iconic comedian Paula Poundstone, known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit live on the Lincoln Theatre stage on Friday, October 30.

Tickets, which start at $37.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 7, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Poundstone regularly plays theaters across the country, hosts a weekly comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and is a regular panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait… Don't Tell Me.  

Paula has starred in several HBO specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, which nabbed a cable ACE award for Best Comedy Special. She was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents Dinner. She filed live coverage of the 1992 Democratic and Republican National Conventions and the Presidential Inaugural for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and at the 93rd Emmy Awards.

Paula has starred in two television series, both entitled The Paula Poundstone Show. Paula has released five albums and is featured in several documentaries and compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.

Paula's second book, The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness, was one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize For American Humor; the audiobook was one of five finalists for the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year.

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